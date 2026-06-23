Board members reportedly voted to allow the change on Monday.

The change must first be ratified by the European Pattern Committee.

If approved, this could come into effect in 2027 and join Group 1 races like the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the British Champion Stakes and Irish Champion Stakes in being open to both colts and geldings as well as fillies and mares.

There has been an increasing clamour in recent years to allow geldings to compete in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The hugely popular Cirrus Des Aigles contested Group 1 races around the world but was forbidden from lining up in his own country's showpiece event and the same has been true of current middle distance star Calandagan who made history when winning the Japan Cup in November.

Both Calandagan and Cirrus Des Aigles contested the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the British Champions Stakes at Ascot.

The latter race usually takes place around two weeks after the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the change in rules, if approved, could have a detrimental effect upon the quality of the Ascot contest.