Connections of Prix Vermeille winner Friendly Soul, trained by John & Thady Gosden, are rolling the dice in the big one after she won a free entry to the Arc for her course-and-distance success in the trial earlier this month.

Four horses were removed from the race on Tuesday - namely Sunly, Tattycoram, Pearled Majesty and Light The Ghost, which leaves a current list of 16 for the Group 1 event.

Last year's winner Daryz heads the betting at a general 7/4 ahead of the William Haggas-trained Maltese Cross who is a 9/2 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

Aidan O'Brien runs the three-year-olds Diamond Necklace and Benvenuto Cellini, plus last year's runner-up Minnie Hauk, while Andrew Balding and Juddmonte rely on the King George and Yorkshire Oaks winner Kalpana, who was unplaced in the race from a wide draw last October.

The definitive final field, draw and jockey bookings will all be confirmed a ceremony on Thursday evening.

Latest Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting:

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 7/4 Daryz, 9/2 Maltese Cross, 6/1 Kalpana, 7/1 Diamond Necklace, 9/1 Thundering On, 10/1 Varandir, 16s Bay City Roller, 20s Minnie Hauk, Benvenuto Cellini, 33 Bar.