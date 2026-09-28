Jan Brueghel, Hawk Mountain, Montreal, Pierre Bonnard and Constitution River were all taken out, leaving last year’s runner-up Minnie Hauk, Irish Derby hero Benvenuto Cellini and Prix de Diane heroine Diamond Necklace to fly the flag for Ballydoyle.

Joseph O’Brien’s Thundering On remains on course for the race, while the British team is led by Kalpana, winner of the King George and Yorkshire Oaks on her last two starts.

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes hero Maltese Cross, Bay City Roller, Saddadd and Tattycoram complete the raiders at this stage although Friendly Soul could be supplemented on Wednesday if connections take up the free option to do so following her Prix Vermeille success.