Aidan O’Brien’s team for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe was reduced to three at Monday’s confirmation stage.
Jan Brueghel, Hawk Mountain, Montreal, Pierre Bonnard and Constitution River were all taken out, leaving last year’s runner-up Minnie Hauk, Irish Derby hero Benvenuto Cellini and Prix de Diane heroine Diamond Necklace to fly the flag for Ballydoyle.
Joseph O’Brien’s Thundering On remains on course for the race, while the British team is led by Kalpana, winner of the King George and Yorkshire Oaks on her last two starts.
Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes hero Maltese Cross, Bay City Roller, Saddadd and Tattycoram complete the raiders at this stage although Friendly Soul could be supplemented on Wednesday if connections take up the free option to do so following her Prix Vermeille success.
Francis Henri-Graffard leads the home defence with Daryz, a warm favourite to follow up his 2025 success. The trainer could also run Prix Niel winner Varandir and Sunly, who also has the option of the Prix Royallieu over 1m6f on Saturday.
Arrow Eagle, Chestnut Rocket and Pearled Majesty all remain in the frame, while Japan has three likely runners still in Admire Terra, Bright Light and Meisho Tabaru.
There is another confirmation stage on Wednesday, with the final field and draw for Sunday's big race revealed on Thursday.
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