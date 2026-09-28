15 horses remain in Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe following Tuesday's forfeit stage.
The four taken out at the second forfeit stage include Sunly, who finished best of all after meeting trouble in running when third behind Friendly Soul in the Prix Vermeille last time.
She's an intended runner in the Prix Royallieu the day before instead, reducing Francis-Henri Graffard's team for Sunday's showpiece to two and meaning Juddmonte will rely solely on Kalpana.
Ralph Beckett's Tattycoram, Pearled Majesty and Light The Ghost were the others to come out.
There's a supplementary entry stage on Wednesday when Friendly Soul could be added for free by connections following that course-and-distance success earlier this month.
Latest Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting:
Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 7/4 Daryz, 5 Maltese Cross, 6 Diamond Necklace, Kalpana, 10 Varandir, Thundering On, 16 Bay City Roller, 20 Minnie Hauk, Benvenuto Cellini, 33 Bar
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.