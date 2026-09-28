The four taken out at the second forfeit stage include Sunly, who finished best of all after meeting trouble in running when third behind Friendly Soul in the Prix Vermeille last time.

She's an intended runner in the Prix Royallieu the day before instead, reducing Francis-Henri Graffard's team for Sunday's showpiece to two and meaning Juddmonte will rely solely on Kalpana.

Ralph Beckett's Tattycoram, Pearled Majesty and Light The Ghost were the others to come out.

There's a supplementary entry stage on Wednesday when Friendly Soul could be added for free by connections following that course-and-distance success earlier this month.

Latest Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting:

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 7/4 Daryz, 5 Maltese Cross, 6 Diamond Necklace, Kalpana, 10 Varandir, Thundering On, 16 Bay City Roller, 20 Minnie Hauk, Benvenuto Cellini, 33 Bar