David Ord
David Ord

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: David Ord sets the scene

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat October 04, 2025 · 3h ago

Our columnist sets the scene ahead of Sunday's renewal of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

There are those Arc moments that will never fade. And we all have our own.

All Along and Walter Swinburn dashing down the far rail and somehow finding the right gaps at the right time to nab Sun Princess in 1983.

Dancing Brave’s remarkable late flourish to sprint past Bering under Pat Eddery’s ride of rides three years later. There was Montjeu running down El Condor Pasa, Sea The Stars finding the space to showcase his brilliance in 2008, Treve in 2013 and '14, Enable 2017 and '18.

Europe’s most prestigious middle-distance race delivers time and time again.

