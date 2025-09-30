Only three remain in the Prix du Cadran on Saturday following Tuesday’s forfeit stage. All three are trained in Britain and none of the three have ever won a Group One race over further than a mile.

Unless someone, somewhere, stumps up €21,000 and change on Wednesday to supplement their pride and joy into the race, one of the three soon will have.

And there are only three British horses among the 17 currently going forward in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.