Qatar Goodwood Festival Tuesday reports and replays

A review of the pick of the action from the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Oh my Lord! Lord Riddiford (8/1) bounced back from a spell in the doldrums to win the Coral Handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for a third year running. The eight-year-old had struggled to find his best form this season but that had resulted in a slide down the handicap and John Quinn's charge took full advantage when routing his rivals in the five furlong sprint. He jumped well and soon bagged the stands' side rail under Andrea Atzeni. The field were spread across the track but when Atzeni asked Lord Riddiford to go and win his race, he quickly opened up a clear lead and went on to win by three and a quarter lengths from Existent and Alligator Alley. Lord Riddiford was winning at Glorious Goodwood for the fourth time in his career. The winning time was 0:59.52, a couple of seconds outside standard. Hector Crouch, rider of the runner-up, said: “It’s definitely on the slow side of good. It felt pretty soft to be honest.”

"The ground has just been a little bit quick for him," explained Quinn. "He ran quite well in the Dash (at Epsom) but the ground was just a bit quick for him and then we thought 'he's an old horse, we'll freshen him up and keep him for here and hope he gets a bit of cut in the ground'. "He's been training well at home but I thought it was a better race than the race he won last year but as you saw there, he just loves this place and the cut in the ground was very important. I was happy to be 15 because at least you were near a rail and I think being near the rail here when the ground is soft is an advantage. "We were more than hopeful but with these older horses you need conditions to be ideal. It's great to see an eight-year-old bounce back, I'm delighted."