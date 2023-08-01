Qatar Goodwood Festival Tuesday reports and replays: Kinross and Dettori land Lennox

A review of the rest of the action from the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Two out of three for Kinross A neck was all that came between Kinross (10/11 favourite) and a hat-trick in the World Pool Lennox Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. A winner of the seven furlong Group Two in 2021 but beaten in a photo by Sandrine last year, Kinross made amends for Frankie Dettori and Ralph Beckett under his ideal conditions. Buried on the inside by Dettori behind Audience and Isaac Shelby, trouble in running might have been a concern but for the cutaway, giving the winner plenty of racing room in the straight. The race was far from over though as Kinross took some time to master the three-year-old Isaac Shelby who kept the winner honest all the way to the line, finishing just a neck adrift. The pair pulled three lengths clear of Marbaan in third. "He's my ATM machine!" said Dettori. "He keeps bringing in the money every year, he's super consistent, he's versatile and seven furlongs is his favourite trip. "He's good for Marc (Chan, owner) who is not here today, but I'm sure he's watching on World Pool. All the credit goes to the Beckett team and this horse - he's a star. I think Marc wants to run him in Hong Kong at the end of the season, so fingers crossed for that, and there are plenty of other targets including the race he won last year at Ascot. He loves the soft ground, although he ran a great race in the Breeders' Cup on firm. "Thirty-six years ago it all started here when I was a 16-year-old apprentice. I've had some good days here, including this one."

Beckett revealed that he had suffered some nervous moments in the build-up, saying: “He’s spent a good chunk of the last 48 hours with his left fore in a bucket because he trod on a stone. He’s got very, very thin soles and he feels every pinprick. But when he gets here, he loves it here - he should have won it last year, really - he was unlucky, got trapped in and got there too late, but what a horse to own, and what a horse to train. He’s been a joy to train, he really has. “He likes soft ground because he’s out of a Selkirk mare, but over a mile he handles it quick, and we’ll take the same route again with him and try to dance every dance again. He’ll go to York, he might go to Doncaster for the Park Stakes, I hope he’ll go to Longchamp for the Foret, the sprint at Ascot, Santa Anita… He’s a gelding, that’s what he’s there for, he’s got to dance every dance. “He could go to Hong Kong, particularly with his owner being Hong Kong-based, there is an idea that that might happen as well. We might have to duck one of the races here to ensure he gets there at the end of the year, but it’s a good problem to have."

Rome wasn't built in a day A change of scenery worked the oracle for Ancient Rome (33/1) who came from off the pace to win the Coral Chesterfield Cup on debut for Charlie Hills. Formerly trained in France by Andre Fabre, the War Front colt was held-up in last by Jamie Spencer but came home strongly to hit the front well inside the final half furlong to deny Haunted Dream. Pride Of America was third and Paradias fourth. "He's got a wonderful temperament this horse," said Hills. "He's very laid back. I haven't had him very long, he's been with us a couple of weeks. "He's got some very good form last year, he was fourth in the French Guineas and we'll probably aim a little bit higher now."

Hills gave due credit to Spencer's ride and the winning jockey said: "He's only had one run at ten furlongs before, and that was in the French Derby. We thought that off a mark of 105 having been fourth in the French Guineas he had a chance, and he did get the trip. I protected him for as long as I could thinking about his stamina, but he found plenty when I gave him a slap. "He’s a very lazy horse - you ask him and he’ll go for three or four strides, then he’s lazy again. Even right at the line he pricked his ears and kind of jammed (the brakes) on, so he’s a hard horse to assess. I rode the horse he beat at Sandown two starts ago and he just got beaten - he’s a smart horse and I thought he was a stakes horse, so I’m sure he will be capable of at least Listed company. There’s nothing like winning for a horse’s confidence. "Jim and Fitri (Hay, owners) don't live too far away from here so they aim a lot of horses at this meeting and it's good for them to have a winner here. It's a bit of a surprise, but I'll take it. The ground is energy-sapping and a shower of rain would help loosen it up a bit, but it's the same for everyone."

Haatem lands Vintage Stakes Hills was denied a quickfire double when Iberian had to settle for second in the Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes behind the experienced Haatem (9/4 favourite). The proverbial blanket could almost have been thrown over the nine runners at the furlong pole but they soon began to thin out and it was Haatem, a runner at the Epsom Derby, Royal Ascot and July meetings, who came home strongest to win the seven furlong Group 2. Iberian tracked him through but didn't pick up quite as well and had to challenge wider on the track, passing Mountain Bear in the closing stages to claim minor honours. The always-prominent Golden Mind was fourth and Son fifth.

Trainer Richard Hannon, who was winning the Vintage Stakes for the first time, said: "He's a lovely horse and he deserved that after running so well in the Coventry and the Superlative and he was very unlucky in the Woodcote; that was a hard day but days like today, you realise you get your luck back. "This was his day, it could be his Derby, but he will get better as the year goes on and he's big enough for next year; he's not about being a two-year-old and he's improved all year. He's a Group 2 winner now so obviously we will have to look at Group 1s. He's got to improve to take on the real big ones but he is doing that with every run." When asked to compare Haatem with Saturday's Ascot winner Rosallion, Hannon joked: "I'm going to race them tomorrow morning and see if.......this horse won a very good race today and Rosallion, he might be the best we've had for years, but this fellow is a quiet achiever and he gets better every day. "Rosallion looks very much out of the ordinary and he's always worked like that, and he runs like that. This lad, he's your mate who tries hard every day and gets better."

Oh my Lord! Lord Riddiford (8/1) bounced back from a spell in the doldrums to win the Coral Handicap for a third year running. The eight-year-old had struggled to find his best form this season but that had resulted in a slide down the handicap and John Quinn's charge took full advantage when routing his rivals in the five furlong sprint. He jumped well and soon bagged the stands' side rail under Andrea Atzeni. The field were spread across the track but when Atzeni asked Lord Riddiford to go and win his race, he quickly opened up a clear lead and went on to win by three and a quarter lengths from Existent and Alligator Alley. Lord Riddiford was winning at Glorious Goodwood for the fourth time in his career.

"The ground has just been a little bit quick for him," explained Quinn. "He ran quite well in the Dash (at Epsom) but the ground was just a bit quick for him and then we thought 'he's an old horse, we'll freshen him up and keep him for here and hope he gets a bit of cut in the ground'. "He's been training well at home but I thought it was a better race than the race he won last year but as you saw there, he just loves this place and the cut in the ground was very important. I was happy to be 15 because at least you were near a rail and I think being near the rail here when the ground is soft is an advantage. "We were more than hopeful but with these older horses you need conditions to be ideal. It's great to see an eight-year-old bounce back, I'm delighted."

Mansa makes experience count The British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes went the way of Mansa Musa (20/1) who lowered the colours of odds-on favourite Array. Trained by Irish based Brazilian Diego Dias, Mansa Musa - who had the rail to help - stepped up markedly on the form of his Naas debut to deny Array and Alaskan Gold. Those three were front rank throughout and nothing else got into it from off the pace. Alaskan Gold, the widest of the three on the track, was the first to cry enough. Array seemed to be travelling well but didn't initially find as much off the bridle as looked likely when the pace quickened but he did pick-up and looked to head the eventual winner inside the final furlong only for Rossa Ryan to conjure another effort from Mansa Musa who got the verdict by a short-head.

Victory may have come as a surprise to the market but not to the trainer who said: "There's a lot more to come from this horse, he's a really nice horse and we always did like him. "He went to the breeze-up sales in Dubai, he did not sell and we had to bring him back but he's proving for us now how good he is. (I like) His movement, his attitude, he has a great temperament, he's so relaxed. After the first run, he did have a very hard blow. I thought he was fit and he was not as fit as I thought. He did improve for the run. I saw this race and told the owners, ‘we will go there – I think we have a great chance to win’. “I’m from Brazil, rode back home in Brazil in Rio, rode in Ireland as well. The past few years I’ve been doing breeze ups, just took out my licence this year and that’s my second winner. It’s great. I always thought I would (move into training) one day, my father was a trainer, I’ve been involved with horses all my life, and I just saw the opportunity with the horses that are not selling (at breeze ups) and I thought ‘I have to give my chance for the horses and try to run them under my name’." Ryan added: "He settled and I could just relax to two-and-a-half furlongs out. He's a big horse and a great moving horse, so it was just a matter of going through the gears. He's still pretty green, and while Oisin did head me (on Array) he put his head back in front and got up at the right time. He's got a lot of scope compared to most of them in the race and I'd imagine he will get better with age. He's just a frame of a horse, and when he fills into that he could be a lovely sprinter going forward." Choice winner Simon and Ed Crisford have a good record at the Sussex track and their Choisya (10/1) ran out a comfortable winner of the , possibly more so than the winning margin implies. Racing down the centre of the track in the straight, Choisya appeared to be travelling better than her rivals under Jack Mitchell who had no choice but to take up the running at the cutaway. In contrast, Novus had been hard at work but she responded to pressure and got to within a length at the line. Rowayeh and Royal Dress filled the places. "We were a bit unsure about the ground," said Ed Crisford. "But she handled it super well and picked up really nicely and that was a nice performance. "Jack said she travelled really well, he was trying to track the leaders and she was travelling smoothly in his hands and when he asked her the question she just picked up so well in the ground. Now she can go on this ground it opens up a few more doors and we can try and find a little bit of Black Type somewhere down the line." Mitchell added: "Lovely run, drawn wide so switched tactics up a little bit today and dropped her in a bit, which seemed to work really nicely. There was a bit of scrimmaging in front of me and I managed to stay clear of that. She got there quite easily. She’s an improving filly, she’s tough."

Angry Ant makes Executive Decision Executive Decision (9/1) ran out a ready winner of the closing World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap under the in-form Saffie Osborne, riding for father, Jamie. Having just her third start for the yard since joining from Ireland, Executive Decision opened her account for the stable in determined fashion in the centre of the track, seeing off the persistent challenge of Sophia's Starlight who had the stands' side rail to help. Funny Story was third and Silent Words fourth. "I think she won a little bit snug in the end," said the trainer. "She settled well. At one stage I thought she had too much cover and was going to struggle to get out but the angry ant got her elbows out and out she came and that was that. "I'm never confident but I felt that she'd run very well in two races when the ground was probably a little bit too lively for her so when we saw the rain and the ground we were happy. She'd been running in the most competitive handicaps and this is a slightly lesser race - (to interviewer Lydia Hislop) don't take offence, I know what you're like - as there's no boys in it. So, she had an obvious chance." When asked if this was 'a proud Dad moment', Osborne replied: "There's been a few of those but she's still incredibly annoying. "She's doing really well, she's improved. She's getting plenty of rides, a lot of them are ordinary, but she's getting plenty of practice. There was a point in that race where she could have made a real mess of it and I thought the ride had a bit of maturity about it."