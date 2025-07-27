Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Scandinavia wins the Bahrain Trophy
Scandinavia wins the Bahrain Trophy

Qatar Goodwood Festival: Final declarations made for day one

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun July 27, 2025 · 1h ago

Aidan O'Brien has declared both Illinois and Scandinavia for Tuesday's Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes.

Illinois is a short-priced favourite for the two-mile Group One on the opening afternoon of the Qatar Goodwood Festival but three-year-old stablemate Scandinavia adds an intriguing element to the race.

The last Goodwood Cup winner from the Classic generation was Stradivarius in 2017 and he went on to win the next four renewals and dominate the staying scene in general.

The progressive French Master and John & Thady Gosden stablemate Sweet William are also among the eight-strong field.

Elsewhere on the card, dual former winner Kinross is one of 12 runners for the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes. Ralph Beckett's eight-year-old had to settle for third in the seven-furlong Group 2 last season and the winner, Audience, is back for another crack at the race.

William Haggas's Lake Forest and the smart three-year-olds Jonquil and Noble Champion are also in line for the quality contest.

The O'Brien-trained grey Dorset is bound to be popular in the Coral Vintage Stakes, where he faces unbeaten pair Zavateri and Humidity, along with Morris Dancer for John & Thady Gosden and Godolphin.

The action starts at 1.20 with the highly-competitive Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap, for which impressive Chester winner Castle Cove (Haggas) tops the early betting markets.

Runners and riders for Tuesday

13:20 Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap

13:55 Coral Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

14:30 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

15:05 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1)

15:45 Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap

16:20 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

16:55 Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap

17:30 World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING