Qatar Goodwood Festival: Final declarations made for day one

Illinois is a short-priced favourite for the two-mile Group One on the opening afternoon of the Qatar Goodwood Festival but three-year-old stablemate Scandinavia adds an intriguing element to the race.

The last Goodwood Cup winner from the Classic generation was Stradivarius in 2017 and he went on to win the next four renewals and dominate the staying scene in general.

The progressive French Master and John & Thady Gosden stablemate Sweet William are also among the eight-strong field.

Elsewhere on the card, dual former winner Kinross is one of 12 runners for the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes. Ralph Beckett's eight-year-old had to settle for third in the seven-furlong Group 2 last season and the winner, Audience, is back for another crack at the race.

William Haggas's Lake Forest and the smart three-year-olds Jonquil and Noble Champion are also in line for the quality contest.

The O'Brien-trained grey Dorset is bound to be popular in the Coral Vintage Stakes, where he faces unbeaten pair Zavateri and Humidity, along with Morris Dancer for John & Thady Gosden and Godolphin.

The action starts at 1.20 with the highly-competitive Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap, for which impressive Chester winner Castle Cove (Haggas) tops the early betting markets.

Runners and riders for Tuesday

13:20 Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap

13:55 Coral Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

14:30 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

15:05 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1)

15:45 Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap

16:20 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

16:55 Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap

17:30 World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap