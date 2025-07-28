Qatar Goodwood Festival: David Ord sets the scene

Are you Goodwood ready?

For some that means the linen suit is pressed, Panama hat inspected and route to the free strawberries and cream plotted for 4pm sharp.

To others it means combing through the formbook and readying themselves for a barrage of high-quality racing intermingled with a steady stream of sprint and fillies’ handicaps. Sometimes it feels more like a torrent.

But for all those lucky enough to be there, it’s the most relaxed and picturesque of the great British summer Festivals.