Equinox was crowned Timeform's Horse of The Year on Wednesday after receiving the popular vote from editorial staff following an exceptional campaign that saw him win all four starts and achieve a rating of 136. His progress was expertly guided by trainer Tetsuya Kimura who kindly answered our questions via a translator from the Japan Racing Association.

Equinox won both his races as a two-year-old. Did you think then that he would turn out to be a champion?

While I can't say whether I thought he would become a champion horse, when he came into the stables as a 2-year-old in spring and I saw his footwork as he ran up the hill in training, I knew he had the ability to win Group races.

Equinox finished second on his first two starts as a three-year-old, but he hasn’t been defeated since. Why do you think he improved so much?

Even though he finished second twice, I believe we were able to send him into the races in excellent condition. In the Satsuki Sho, our stable's Geoglyph won, who is an outstanding horse. Regarding the Derby, Do Deuce is also an exceptional horse, so rather than thinking Equinox was inferior, I feel it's important to acknowledge and praise the horses that won.

As for the races since the fall, I think his physique has gradually become stronger, and when he won the Arima Kinen at the age of three, it was a turning point for him, as he became more confident both physically and mentally.

Equinox has won his last six races at the top level in impressive fashion. What do you think was his best performance?

I believe he performed at his best in each race, given his condition at the time. In terms of the overall significance of winning solidly amid high global attention, I think his performance in the last Japan Cup was particularly remarkable.

What do you think made Equinox so special? What were his best qualities?

I believe his exceptional balance in footwork set him apart. It's something inherent in his physical attributes—his hoof shape, skeletal structure, and muscle flexibility all came together in a miraculous combination, creating a horse with a perfect balance. We have always emphasized the importance of refining and maintaining that balance.