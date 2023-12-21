Equinox's trainer Tetsuya Kimura reflects on the best qualities of Timeform's Horse of The Year and the pressures of guiding such an exceptional colt.
Equinox was crowned Timeform's Horse of The Year on Wednesday after receiving the popular vote from editorial staff following an exceptional campaign that saw him win all four starts and achieve a rating of 136. His progress was expertly guided by trainer Tetsuya Kimura who kindly answered our questions via a translator from the Japan Racing Association.
Equinox won both his races as a two-year-old. Did you think then that he would turn out to be a champion?
While I can't say whether I thought he would become a champion horse, when he came into the stables as a 2-year-old in spring and I saw his footwork as he ran up the hill in training, I knew he had the ability to win Group races.
Equinox finished second on his first two starts as a three-year-old, but he hasn’t been defeated since. Why do you think he improved so much?
Even though he finished second twice, I believe we were able to send him into the races in excellent condition. In the Satsuki Sho, our stable's Geoglyph won, who is an outstanding horse. Regarding the Derby, Do Deuce is also an exceptional horse, so rather than thinking Equinox was inferior, I feel it's important to acknowledge and praise the horses that won.
As for the races since the fall, I think his physique has gradually become stronger, and when he won the Arima Kinen at the age of three, it was a turning point for him, as he became more confident both physically and mentally.
Equinox has won his last six races at the top level in impressive fashion. What do you think was his best performance?
I believe he performed at his best in each race, given his condition at the time. In terms of the overall significance of winning solidly amid high global attention, I think his performance in the last Japan Cup was particularly remarkable.
What do you think made Equinox so special? What were his best qualities?
I believe his exceptional balance in footwork set him apart. It's something inherent in his physical attributes—his hoof shape, skeletal structure, and muscle flexibility all came together in a miraculous combination, creating a horse with a perfect balance. We have always emphasized the importance of refining and maintaining that balance.
Did Equinox show his brilliance when you exercised him in the mornings? Or did he save his best for the racecourse?
He demonstrated equally impressive running in training, and I believe the actions in training and races were directly connected.
Did you feel a lot of pressure training a horse like Equinox who had such a big following and was expected to win every time he raced?
I experienced an indescribable pressure that I couldn't express to those around me. It was something beyond explanation. Rather than focusing on winning, I was conscious of ensuring that the horse was in a better condition day by day to face the next day. When approaching a race, my emphasis was on elevating the condition without being overly concerned about the final placement.
Equinox has been recognised as the world’s best racehorse this year. He is also the joint highest-rated Japanese horse of all time on Timeform ratings with El Condor Pasa. You must feel very proud to have trained a horse who has achieved so much?
Yes, I am proud. I cannot say that we were able to handle everything at 100%, but I believe both myself and the stable staff gave our best at the time and were able to guide him to deliver the performances he did.
Do you think the achievements of Equinox and others in recent years have shown that the racing in Japan is as good as anywhere else in the world?
I believe the Japan Racing Association's (JRA) administration and management are something to be proud of globally. The ability to work under the attention of many fans is outstanding. Regarding horses, the combination of diligent efforts such as gathering top stallions and broodmares from around the world, along with recent advances in scientific training methods, has contributed to the success we see today.
How much will you miss Equinox now that he has been retired to stud?
I consider my job completed once Equinox safely arrives at Shadai Stallion Station. I am more nervous than feeling lonely, as his journey is still ongoing. I will feel a sense of relief once I fully fulfil the given mission.
