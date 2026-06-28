Purview won the Dubai Duty Free International Stakes at the Curragh | report and replay

Sent off the even money favourite, Purview was stepping up in class but down in trip to 10 furlongs having smoothly collected a listed race here last month but neither proved an obstacle to the son of Kingman who holds entries in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Irish Champion Stakes among others.

A winner of four of his seven career starts, Purview twice finished second at this level in 2025 - behind Delacroix in the Derby Trial and to Snellen in the Meld Stakes - but had little difficulty in gaining a first Group race success.

Settled in second, just ahead of Trustyourinstinct, behind Sindria, Colin Keane moved Purview into a clear second passing halfway and the two took up the running at the two pole on the bridle, in contrast to their rivals.

While Purview breezed clear, Geryon found himself short of room behind the weakening Sindria and the outpaced Trustyourinstinct but the leader was away and gone.

Trustyourinstinct and Hotazhell made late inroads inside the final furlong but it appeared as though Purview was only idling. The winning margin of three parts of a length did no justice to his superiority.