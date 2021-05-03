Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers, Offers and Price Boosts

Beverley
13.10 – Latin Lover 7/4 from 4/1
13.46 – Becardi 9/2 from 14/1
14.21 – Mehmo 15/2 from 14/1
15.31 – Can Can Girl 11/4 from 5/1
16.06 – Brother McGonagall 10/1 from 22/1
Kempton
14.25 – Will Carver 10/11 from 5/4
15.35 – Animal 15/2 from 28/1
Warwick
14.05 – Monty Guiry 13/2 from 16/1
14.40 – Subway Surf 11/4 from 4/1
15.15 – Fil Dariane 9/1 from 20/1
17.30 – Raven Court 9/1 from 14/1
Curragh
13.30 – Palais Delysee 13/2 from 14/1
14.35 – Broome 1/2 from 8/11
15.45 – Messidor 9/2 from 11/1
Down Royal
13.40 – Easca Peasca 4/1 from 7/1
16.35 – Vaucelet 7/4 from 9/4
14.15 Down Royal – Paying 5 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run
14.21 Beverley – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run
14.56 Beverley – Paying 5 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run
15.35 Kempton – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run
15.45 Curragh – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run
15.50 Warwick – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run
16.55 Curragh – Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run
17.25 Curragh – Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run
13.15 Kempton - Paso Doble - Latest 5/6 Boost 10/11
14.05 Warwick - Papa Tango Charly - Latest 6/5 Boost 5/4
14.35 Curragh - Broome - Latest 1/2 Boost 8/15
15.31 Beverley - The Vegas Raider - Latest 11/10 Boost 6/5
17.05 Down Royal - Silas Marner - Latest 13/8 Boost 7/4
Paso Doble (13:15K) & Saint De Reve (15:00K) Both To Win - Latest 4/1 Boost 5/1
Cheerupsleepyjean (14:00C) and Broome (14:35C) Both To Win - Latest 5/2 Boost 3/1
Bath
1.00 Sufi 2 from 11/4
2.46 Corbulo 7/5 fav from 9/4 fav
Beverley
1.46 Bearcardi 11/2 from 11/1
3.31 Can Can Girl 4/1 from 5/1
Kempton
3.00 Ibis Du Rheu 15/2 from 12/1
4.45 See The Eagle Fly 9/4 from 5/2
Windsor
1.56 Hot Scoop 15/4 fav from 5/1
3.41 Sevenal evens fav from 6/5 fav
Curragh
2.35 Broome 1/2 fav from 8/11 fav
3.10 Zaffys Pride 9/1 from 12/1
Warwick
3.50 Silver Nickel 5/1 fav from 6/1
6.00 Barney Bateleur 7/2 from 13/2
