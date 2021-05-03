Horse Racing
Action from Kempton

Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers, Offers and Price Boosts

By Sporting Life
11:59 · MON May 03, 2021

Sky Bet

Market Movers

Beverley

13.10 – Latin Lover 7/4 from 4/1

13.46 – Becardi 9/2 from 14/1

14.21 – Mehmo 15/2 from 14/1

15.31 – Can Can Girl 11/4 from 5/1

16.06 – Brother McGonagall 10/1 from 22/1

Kempton

14.25 – Will Carver 10/11 from 5/4

15.35 – Animal 15/2 from 28/1

Warwick

14.05 – Monty Guiry 13/2 from 16/1

14.40 – Subway Surf 11/4 from 4/1

15.15 – Fil Dariane 9/1 from 20/1

17.30 – Raven Court 9/1 from 14/1

Curragh

13.30 – Palais Delysee 13/2 from 14/1

14.35 – Broome 1/2 from 8/11

15.45 – Messidor 9/2 from 11/1

Down Royal

13.40 – Easca Peasca 4/1 from 7/1

16.35 – Vaucelet 7/4 from 9/4

Offers

14.15 Down Royal – Paying 5 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run

14.21 Beverley – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

14.56 Beverley – Paying 5 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run

15.35 Kempton – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

15.45 Curragh – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

15.50 Warwick – Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

16.55 Curragh – Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run

17.25 Curragh – Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run

Price Boosts

13.15 Kempton - Paso Doble - Latest 5/6 Boost 10/11

14.05 Warwick - Papa Tango Charly - Latest 6/5 Boost 5/4

14.35 Curragh - Broome - Latest 1/2 Boost 8/15

15.31 Beverley - The Vegas Raider - Latest 11/10 Boost 6/5

17.05 Down Royal - Silas Marner - Latest 13/8 Boost 7/4

Bryony Frost Price Boost Double

Paso Doble (13:15K) & Saint De Reve (15:00K) Both To Win - Latest 4/1 Boost 5/1

Curragh Price Boost Double

Cheerupsleepyjean (14:00C) and Broome (14:35C) Both To Win - Latest 5/2 Boost 3/1

Paddy Power

Market Movers

Bath

1.00 Sufi 2 from 11/4

2.46 Corbulo 7/5 fav from 9/4 fav

Beverley

1.46 Bearcardi 11/2 from 11/1

3.31 Can Can Girl 4/1 from 5/1

Kempton

3.00 Ibis Du Rheu 15/2 from 12/1

4.45 See The Eagle Fly 9/4 from 5/2

Windsor

1.56 Hot Scoop 15/4 fav from 5/1

3.41 Sevenal evens fav from 6/5 fav

Curragh

2.35 Broome 1/2 fav from 8/11 fav

3.10 Zaffys Pride 9/1 from 12/1

Warwick

3.50 Silver Nickel 5/1 fav from 6/1

6.00 Barney Bateleur 7/2 from 13/2

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

