The final day of Royal Ascot got off to an amazing start for one punter from Stockport, his 30 pence straight tricast, featuring just the three selections in the correct order, and £1.20 combination forecast returning £22,787.88 for the tricast and £394.18 for the forecast.

Karl Burke’s newcomer Holloway Boy (40/1) overhauled Pearling Path (80/1) in the final 50 yards, with Lakota Sioux (33/1) staying on for third to ensure the tricast came up for the 30 pence punter.

Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: “There’s no denying that having a 40/1 chance beating an 80/1 shot is a good result for us, but our trading team couldn’t believe it when they saw one of our customers had landed the straight tricast – his only tricast bet in the race – to a 30p stake.

“Well done to the lucky gentleman, it’s certainly a Chesham Stakes he won’t forget.”