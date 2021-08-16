The William Hill customer placed a series of multiples on seven horses at morning prices – which included a winner at 150-1.

Three of the seven were beaten, but Schiaparannie at 8-1, Tiquer (25-1), Irish Sovereign (66-1) and the huge outsider Alchemystique all came home in front netting him £281,246.23.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: “It’s fair to say one punter had his crystal ball out this morning as he managed to pick winners at 8-1, 25-1, 66-1 and 150-1 over the jumps at Southwell!

“Having staked just £7 on multiples before racing got under way, the customer surely couldn’t have believed his luck when Irish Sovereign won the finale at 66-1 netting them £281,246.23 in the process.”