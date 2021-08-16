Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Tiquer wins at Southwell
Tiquer wins at Southwell

Punter scoops £281,000 pay-out at Southwell for just £7 stake

By Sporting Life
21:04 · TUE November 30, 2021

A punter taking a close interest in the jumping action at Southwell on Tuesday was rewarded with a mammoth pay-out of over £281,000 for a total stake of just £7.

The William Hill customer placed a series of multiples on seven horses at morning prices – which included a winner at 150-1.

Three of the seven were beaten, but Schiaparannie at 8-1, Tiquer (25-1), Irish Sovereign (66-1) and the huge outsider Alchemystique all came home in front netting him £281,246.23.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: “It’s fair to say one punter had his crystal ball out this morning as he managed to pick winners at 8-1, 25-1, 66-1 and 150-1 over the jumps at Southwell!

“Having staked just £7 on multiples before racing got under way, the customer surely couldn’t have believed his luck when Irish Sovereign won the finale at 66-1 netting them £281,246.23 in the process.”

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING