Van goes through the gears to open fencing account

Vanillier got off the mark at the second time of asking over fences by landing the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Four went to post for the Grade Two contest over the extended two and three-quarter miles, with just two horses finishing after falls for Sixshooter and Ballyshannon Rose.

Vanillier, trained by Gavin Cromwell and winner of the Albert Barlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last March, was headed by Ballyshannon Rose but had fought his way back to the front when that rival crashed out at the final fence.

The Keith Donoghue-ridden 13/8 winner was able to coast home to beat Fancy Foundations by 26 lengths from that point, even-money favourite Sixshooter having succumbed earlier on in proceedings.

It sadly emerged after that race the Noel Meade-trained Sixshooter suffered fatal injuries in his fall.

Betfair reacted by cutting Vanillier to 10/1 from 16/1 for the National Hunt Chase at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, while Sky Bet went 10/1 from 14s for the same race, and 14/1 from 16/1 for the three-mile Festival Novices' Chase.