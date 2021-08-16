A review of Sunday's Punchestown action as Vanillier won the Florida Pearl Novice Chase after just two horses finished.
Vanillier got off the mark at the second time of asking over fences by landing the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.
Four went to post for the Grade Two contest over the extended two and three-quarter miles, with just two horses finishing after falls for Sixshooter and Ballyshannon Rose.
Vanillier, trained by Gavin Cromwell and winner of the Albert Barlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last March, was headed by Ballyshannon Rose but had fought his way back to the front when that rival crashed out at the final fence.
The Keith Donoghue-ridden 13/8 winner was able to coast home to beat Fancy Foundations by 26 lengths from that point, even-money favourite Sixshooter having succumbed earlier on in proceedings.
It sadly emerged after that race the Noel Meade-trained Sixshooter suffered fatal injuries in his fall.
Betfair reacted by cutting Vanillier to 10/1 from 16/1 for the National Hunt Chase at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, while Sky Bet went 10/1 from 14s for the same race, and 14/1 from 16/1 for the three-mile Festival Novices' Chase.
“He jumped well. I would have liked if something had joined him earlier in the race just to force a bit more pace into it,” Cromwell said of the winner, who been beaten into third on his chasing debut at Down Royal last month.
“He’s just a dour stayer. With Sixshooter falling we’ll never know, but I suppose jumping is the name of the game.
“I walked the track beforehand and it’s nice safe ground. Hopefully he’s OK in the morning as he’s a big horse and wants to get his toe in.
“There are two staying chases at Christmas, one at Leopardstown and one in Limerick. He’ll have an entry in both of them and we’ll see what the ground is like closer to the time.”
The opening Pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase went to 5/4 market leader Shady Operator, who got the better of fellow JP McManus-owned Midnight Maestro (7/1) by seven lengths.
Henry De Bromhead's Fully Charged showed great battling qualities to win the Ryans Cleaning Handicap Chase at odds of 4/1, fighting back after the last to get the measure of tiring full-brother Port Stanley, before holding the late thrust of favourite Alfa Mix.
