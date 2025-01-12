Punchestown Sunday review: Lecky Watson cut for Cheltenham Festival

A round-up of the rest of Sunday's action from Punchestown as Lecky Watson made it two from two over fences.
Watson remains unbeaten chaser
The Willie Mullins-trained Lecky Watson took his record over fences to 2-2 with victory in the Sky Bet, For The Fans Novice Chase.
Stepped up to Grade 3 level after beating last year's Sky Bet Supreme winner Slade Steel in a beginners' event at Naas in mid-December, the 5/4 favourite ran out an eight-length winner over Gordon Elliott's Down Memory Lane (6/4), with that one's stable companion Farren Glory (11/2) a further three and three-quarter lengths back in third.
Winning jockey Paul Townend said: "He enjoyed the scenery anyway, I had a job getting him to concentrate.
“At the fourth and third last when we were going on were the best jumps he threw, but the engine is in there and he settled it very quickly.
“He’s probably more mature this year as when Mark (Walsh, riding Down Memory Lane) did come with me, he wasn’t trying to charge off.
“The engine is there but we’ll have to work on his jumping, I suppose. It was frozen all week and we couldn’t give him a refresher either which probably didn’t help.
“He settled it quickly and they were no slouches behind him. I always thought he was a stayer but he was just so hard on himself. If he relaxes more it’s out (in trip) rather than back you’d be going.”
Sky Bet reacted by cutting Lecky Watson to 12/1 from 20/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March.
Rest of the action...
The opening Sky Bet Build A Bet Beginners Chase went to 33/1 chance Ney for trainer Edward Buckley and jockey Keiren Buckley, while Eoin Doyle's Midweek Voices landed the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase at odds of 9/2 in the hands of Cian Quirke.
