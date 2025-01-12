Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle report and free video replay

The much-talked-about five-year-old, sixth on stable debut in last season's Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, was making his first appearance since winning a Tipperary maiden by 62 lengths back in May and was sent off the 8/15 favourite under Paul Townend.

Things did not go smoothly, however, as Salvator Mundi raced very keenly in the early stages which resulted in some sketchy jumping in what turned into a tactical affair.

Sky Lord (15/2) took them along in the hands of Darragh O'Keeffe and was tracked by Relieved Of Duties (9/1) and the eventual winner's stablemate Kel Histoire (7/2).

Salvator Mundi briefly looked in trouble when the tempo increased before the turn into the straight but made up ground quickly switched wide approaching the final flight. He was a little untidy again at that hurdle, but it didn't stop his forward momentum and he came three lengths clear of Kel Histoire who finished a short-head in front of Gordon Elliott's Relieved Of Duties.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: “The engine is massive. After half a mile I thought this horse can’t win on his first run in six months when he’s pulling like that on heavy ground.

“Because he was keen Paul didn’t want to let him jump and he didn’t jump, so he’d every reason to get beaten and still won.

“It looked to me like he took a blow after the second-last and you could see Paul went down and gave him a squeeze and came with a run down to the last. He kept everything tight down to the last and there should be a lot of improvement there.

“I think in a faster run race, being let jump, he’ll improve. Paul couldn’t let him jump today because he would have been even keener and jumping his way to the front. I wouldn’t be worried about his jumping in a stronger run race.

“I think he’s probably had a hard race today and I wouldn’t be surprised if he went straight to Cheltenham.”