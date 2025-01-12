Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle report and free video replay

Salvator Mundi provided Willie Mullins with an 11th training success in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.
The much-talked-about five-year-old, sixth on stable debut in last season's Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, was making his first appearance since winning a Tipperary maiden by 62 lengths back in May and was sent off the 8/15 favourite under Paul Townend.
Things did not go smoothly, however, as Salvator Mundi raced very keenly in the early stages which resulted in some sketchy jumping in what turned into a tactical affair.
Sky Lord (15/2) took them along in the hands of Darragh O'Keeffe and was tracked by Relieved Of Duties (9/1) and the eventual winner's stablemate Kel Histoire (7/2).
Salvator Mundi briefly looked in trouble when the tempo increased before the turn into the straight but made up ground quickly switched wide approaching the final flight. He was a little untidy again at that hurdle, but it didn't stop his forward momentum and he came three lengths clear of Kel Histoire who finished a short-head in front of Gordon Elliott's Relieved Of Duties.
Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: “The engine is massive. After half a mile I thought this horse can’t win on his first run in six months when he’s pulling like that on heavy ground.
“Because he was keen Paul didn’t want to let him jump and he didn’t jump, so he’d every reason to get beaten and still won.
“It looked to me like he took a blow after the second-last and you could see Paul went down and gave him a squeeze and came with a run down to the last. He kept everything tight down to the last and there should be a lot of improvement there.
“I think in a faster run race, being let jump, he’ll improve. Paul couldn’t let him jump today because he would have been even keener and jumping his way to the front. I wouldn’t be worried about his jumping in a stronger run race.
“I think he’s probably had a hard race today and I wouldn’t be surprised if he went straight to Cheltenham.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
“He was fresh and it was messy, so I would say it was going to be hard to be impressive,” said Townend.
“We know he can jump but he didn’t jump well today because I couldn’t let him. He had to dig in then off the bend on tacky ground in the straight. He had to find plenty, it’s hard to be impressive on that ground but at least he won.
“He’ll have to build on it but I think he will. He has gears and on that ground it’s hard to use gears to the best effect. I’d say a stronger run race on looser ground, wetter ground even, would be a help to him.”
The Moscow Flyer has proved to be a good Cheltenham Festival pointer over the past decade or so and sponsors Sky Bet reacted by cutting the winner to 7/2 favourite (from 5/1) for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Paddy Power and Betfair clipped him to 4/1 from 5s for the same contest at the Festival.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "He'll need to improve and brush up on a few things but you couldn't rule out Willie Mullins improving one ahead of the Festival in March. Like Patrick states, he clearly has a huge engine."
