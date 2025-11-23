Punchestown Sunday review & replays

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from Punchestown on John Durkan Chase day.
Feet Of A Dancer landed the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle for trainer Paul Nolan and jockey Sean O'Keeffe.
The 7/2 chance pulled up well at the top of the home straight and breezed past 5/6 favourite Fun Fun Fun who eventually weakened to finish fourth, with Mozzies Sister (7/2) second but unable to lay a glove on the nine-length winner.
Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, who struck gold with Gaelic Warrior in the feature John Durkan, were also on the mark with an ultra-game Westport Cove (9/4) in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Craddockstown Novice Chase.
He had a real battle with 10/11 favourite Fleur In The Park, the latter looking the most likely winner before Westport Cove got his second wind on the outside on the run-in, ultimately getting up close home to prevail by a neck.
The opening Colm Quinn BMW Risk Of Thunder Chase went to Desertmore House.
Several of the obstacles were omitted in the three-mile cross-country event but that didn't seem to affect Martin Brassil's 10-year-old who won by four lengths from the staying-on 9/4 favourite The Goffer.
Brassil also won the Jimmy Hayes Memorial (Pro/Am) Flat Race with the John Gleeson-ridden It's Only A Game, the well-backed 11/8 favourite.
Gordon Elliott's Staffordshire Knot showed stamina in abundance to win the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) under Carl Millar.
He kicked for home a long way out and stuck to the task to score by five and a half lengths from Millstream Lady (6/1).
Champagne Kid (14/1) won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle by half a length from Court Compliance, while the Donohue Marquees Novice Handicap Hurdle went to 7/2 joint-favourite Kotkito Bello who saw off 5/1 chance County Final by a length and a half.
