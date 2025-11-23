Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Feet Of A Dancer on her way to victory at Punchestown
Feet Of A Dancer on her way to victory at Punchestown

Punchestown Sunday review & replays

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun November 23, 2025 · 1h ago

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from Punchestown on John Durkan Chase day.

Feet Of A Dancer landed the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle for trainer Paul Nolan and jockey Sean O'Keeffe.

The 7/2 chance pulled up well at the top of the home straight and breezed past 5/6 favourite Fun Fun Fun who eventually weakened to finish fourth, with Mozzies Sister (7/2) second but unable to lay a glove on the nine-length winner.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, who struck gold with Gaelic Warrior in the feature John Durkan, were also on the mark with an ultra-game Westport Cove (9/4) in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Craddockstown Novice Chase.

He had a real battle with 10/11 favourite Fleur In The Park, the latter looking the most likely winner before Westport Cove got his second wind on the outside on the run-in, ultimately getting up close home to prevail by a neck.

The opening Colm Quinn BMW Risk Of Thunder Chase went to Desertmore House.

Several of the obstacles were omitted in the three-mile cross-country event but that didn't seem to affect Martin Brassil's 10-year-old who won by four lengths from the staying-on 9/4 favourite The Goffer.

Brassil also won the Jimmy Hayes Memorial (Pro/Am) Flat Race with the John Gleeson-ridden It's Only A Game, the well-backed 11/8 favourite.

Gordon Elliott's Staffordshire Knot showed stamina in abundance to win the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) under Carl Millar.

He kicked for home a long way out and stuck to the task to score by five and a half lengths from Millstream Lady (6/1).

Champagne Kid (14/1) won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle by half a length from Court Compliance, while the Donohue Marquees Novice Handicap Hurdle went to 7/2 joint-favourite Kotkito Bello who saw off 5/1 chance County Final by a length and a half.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING