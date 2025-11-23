Punchestown Sunday review & replays

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from Punchestown on John Durkan Chase day.

Feet Of A Dancer landed the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle for trainer Paul Nolan and jockey Sean O'Keeffe. The 7/2 chance pulled up well at the top of the home straight and breezed past 5/6 favourite Fun Fun Fun who eventually weakened to finish fourth, with Mozzies Sister (7/2) second but unable to lay a glove on the nine-length winner.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, who struck gold with Gaelic Warrior in the feature John Durkan, were also on the mark with an ultra-game Westport Cove (9/4) in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Craddockstown Novice Chase. He had a real battle with 10/11 favourite Fleur In The Park, the latter looking the most likely winner before Westport Cove got his second wind on the outside on the run-in, ultimately getting up close home to prevail by a neck.