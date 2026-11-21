The Sporting Life ambassador partnered the seven-year-old to victory in the Grade One Faugheen Novice Chase last December and feels he’s a horse destined to take high rank this term.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on him,” Mullins admitted. “I got a great spin off him at Limerick last Christmas and he’s one of the 'Galacticos' at the yard. It’s fantastic to be back on him.

"The trip is probably going to be on the sharp side for my horse but I schooled him the other day and he jumped great. I also schooled Gaelic Warrior, Kitzbuhel, and Mighty Park too. There was a lack of jockeys around, but it was a great morning!

“I think Final Demand should be a massive player in the Gold Cup this year and maybe with Paul on Gaelic Warrior, it will be nice to reunite with this horse and while I do think this will be a bit short for him, it’s the perfect place to get him started.”