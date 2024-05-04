Punchestown Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action from the final day of the Punchestown Festival where Lossiemouth impressed again.

Brilliant Lossiemouth wins again Lossiemouth cruised to victory in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Bolshoi Ballet Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle to complete a Cheltenham-Punchestown double for the second straight season. Last term, she followed up her Triumph success by battling home in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle in County Kildare. This time, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old arrived at Punchestown on the back of comfortably accounting for Telmesomethinggirl in the Mares’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park. That same rival built up a healthy lead early on under Rachael Blackmore but Paul Townend and Lossiemouth always had the front-runner in their sights when lying second and took control before entering the home straight. Stablemates Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond did their best to go with Lossiemouth but the result was never in doubt and it was all plain sailing for the 2/11 favourite, who crossed the line seven lengths clear.

Townend said: “She stamped her authority on it again there. She is just superior to the other mares at the moment. It’s lovely to have her. It was a good test today. The only scare was up the side when Rachael was dropping back. I wanted to pop and she (Lossiemouth) had a cut at it.” Speculation will now be rife regarding whether Lossiemouth will be given the chance to take on the boys at elite level next season. Townend would rather see her continue on a different path to stablemate State Man and added: “It’s a privilege to ride both. I hope they stay apart for as long as possible.” But Mullins commented: “Off that gallop, it was a great performance. Paul wanted to keep the lid on, for want of a better word. I think she has done enough for the year. All being well, she will go for the Champion Hurdle next year.” Townend shines on Kargese

More Grade One glory for the Closutton team

Willie Mullins extended his record haul of Grade One wins in a season to 39 after Kargese came with a flying finish to claim the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle. The Closutton maestro had already struck with Lossiemouth and Townend produced this 9/4 favourite with a perfectly-timed run to add another to the tally. Kargese provided one of those elite-level victories at the Dublin Racing Festival in February, before finishing second in the Triumph at Cheltenham and again at Aintree. She had pulled too hard early on during those runner-up efforts but settled much better under a confident ride from Townend on this occasion. It seemed as though the jockey may have been a touch too patient when Kargese still had four horses to pass approaching the final flight. However, a swift jump at that obstacle meant she landed with more momentum than the other contenders and Kargese came home a length and a half ahead of Bottler’secret.

