Punchestown review as Lossiemouth trounces her rivals in Morgiana Hurdle

Lossiemouth proved too strong for her inferior rivals in the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday.
The six-year-old mare was sent off 1/5 favourite in the four-runner field and controlled things from the front end under Paul Townend who was pretty motionless in the saddle throughout.
Willie Mullins' mare opened up her advantage from three lengths to 10 lengths between the final two hurdles and she sauntered home for her eighth top-level success with outsider Glen Kiln a well-beaten second.
It was a pleasing return for the Mares' Hurdle winner and, in the absence of sidelined stablemate State Man, she remains the 7/2 joint-favourite for the Champion Hurdle with Paddy Power and Sky Bet - along with Dan Skelton's The New Lion, who is scheduled to return in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle next week.
Lossiemouth's stablemate Irancy ran a disappointing race, coming home in last place behind Gordon Elliott's Ndaawi.
Townend said: "I thought just keep it simple, she was entitled to do what she's done.
"Last down the back it was probably my fault, she took a chance at it, but the good ones come for you and in a more competitive race she'd attack that.
"She's simple. She stays and she was the best in the race but you could go back to riding her the other way. She's a very good filly and we'll know a lot more in a week's time."
Earlier on the card Mullins saddled a one-two in the Conway Piling Beginners Chase courtesy of chasing debutants Kitzbuhel (8/15 favourite) and Kaid D’Authie.
The Closutton pair had the race between them once The Enabler, who led over the second last, backed out of the argument.
And it was the grey son of Cokoriko who proved strongest from the last under Paul Townend to score by a length-and-a-quarter.
He was following in the hoofprints of stablemates Ballyburn and Gaelic Warrior, the last two winners of this race, and is 16s from 25s with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.
