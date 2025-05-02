Menu icon
Final Demand wins at Punchestown
Final Demand wins at Punchestown

Punchestown review as Final Demand storms to Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri May 02, 2025 · 10 min ago

A review of the rest of the action from Punchestown as Final Demand sauntered home in the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle.

Final fantastic for Mullins and Townend

Final Demand emphatically reversed Cheltenham Festival form with The Yellow Clay as he bolted up in the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle on day four at the Punchestown Festival on Friday.

Sent off 7/4 second best behind 5/4 favourite The Yellow Clay, who had finished a place in front of him behind The New Lion in the Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, Willie Mullins' horse put in a powerhouse performance on the front end as he galloped his rivals into submission.

Paul Townend led from the start and gradually wound up the pace on the second circuit, a scenario that The Yellow Clay couldn't handle as his jumping fell to pieces.

Already well beaten when crashing out at the last, Lovely Hurling was the one left clear to chase home Final Demand but he was 16 lengths adrift of the magnificent winner at the line.

Easy for Dinoblue

Earlier on the card, Mullin's Dinoblue made light work of the opposition in the Grade 2 Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase.

Sent off the 4/7 favourite under Mark Walsh, the eight-year-old took up the lead three from home and stretched clear for a very easy 35-length success over stablemate Allegorie De Vassy.

