Punchestown review as Final Demand storms to Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

A review of the rest of the action from Punchestown as Final Demand sauntered home in the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle.
Final fantastic for Mullins and Townend
Final Demand emphatically reversed Cheltenham Festival form with The Yellow Clay as he bolted up in the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle on day four at the Punchestown Festival on Friday.
Sent off 7/4 second best behind 5/4 favourite The Yellow Clay, who had finished a place in front of him behind The New Lion in the Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, Willie Mullins' horse put in a powerhouse performance on the front end as he galloped his rivals into submission.
Paul Townend led from the start and gradually wound up the pace on the second circuit, a scenario that The Yellow Clay couldn't handle as his jumping fell to pieces.
Already well beaten when crashing out at the last, Lovely Hurling was the one left clear to chase home Final Demand but he was 16 lengths adrift of the magnificent winner at the line.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Easy for Dinoblue
Earlier on the card, Mullin's Dinoblue made light work of the opposition in the Grade 2 Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase.
Sent off the 4/7 favourite under Mark Walsh, the eight-year-old took up the lead three from home and stretched clear for a very easy 35-length success over stablemate Allegorie De Vassy.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.