Punchestown review as Final Demand storms to Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

Final fantastic for Mullins and Townend

Final Demand emphatically reversed Cheltenham Festival form with The Yellow Clay as he bolted up in the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle on day four at the Punchestown Festival on Friday.

Sent off 7/4 second best behind 5/4 favourite The Yellow Clay, who had finished a place in front of him behind The New Lion in the Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, Willie Mullins' horse put in a powerhouse performance on the front end as he galloped his rivals into submission.

Paul Townend led from the start and gradually wound up the pace on the second circuit, a scenario that The Yellow Clay couldn't handle as his jumping fell to pieces.

Already well beaten when crashing out at the last, Lovely Hurling was the one left clear to chase home Final Demand but he was 16 lengths adrift of the magnificent winner at the line.