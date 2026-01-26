Punchestown review & replays | Leader d’Allier cut for Supreme

The French recruit Leader d’Allier was second behind Ballyfad on his stable debut at Leopardstown over Christmas but had no rival of that class to worry about in the opening Matchbook 50:50 Graduation Series Maiden Hurdle.

Positively ridden by Paul Townend, the son of Cokoriko jumped well out on the lead and though chased by Straight John before the turn for home, it was clear that he was going easily the best before a couple of good jumps at the closing obstacles sealed a nine-length success for the 1/ 4 favourite.

Laxxio was a further 12 lengths back in third.

The winner, who had the tongue-tie that he wore in France back on here, has three entries at the Cheltenham Festival ranging from two to three miles; he was cut to a general 20/1 (from 40s) for the opening race of the meeting.