Townend and State Man after winning again at Punchestown
More success for Paul Townend

Punchestown review & replays | Leader d’Allier cut for Supreme

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 26, 2026 · 14 min ago

A review of the action from Punchestown as Leader d’Allier quickened well from the front in the opening maiden hurdle.

The French recruit Leader d’Allier was second behind Ballyfad on his stable debut at Leopardstown over Christmas but had no rival of that class to worry about in the opening Matchbook 50:50 Graduation Series Maiden Hurdle.

Positively ridden by Paul Townend, the son of Cokoriko jumped well out on the lead and though chased by Straight John before the turn for home, it was clear that he was going easily the best before a couple of good jumps at the closing obstacles sealed a nine-length success for the 1/ 4 favourite.

Laxxio was a further 12 lengths back in third.

The winner, who had the tongue-tie that he wore in France back on here, has three entries at the Cheltenham Festival ranging from two to three miles; he was cut to a general 20/1 (from 40s) for the opening race of the meeting.

Winning jockey Paul Townend told Racing TV: “He had good bumper form in France, so we were a bit disappointed first time out, but he seemed to step forward there – the yard’s horses are coming forward from Christmas.

“He jumped brilliantly the whole way there, and when we were quickening before the last I just didnt want to put him on the deck, but he worked that out and got away well.

“He’s clever and brave.”

