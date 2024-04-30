Punchestown review and free video replays

Lacey strikes for raiding party

Tune In A Box struck an early blow for the raiding party on day one of the Punchestown Festival when providing trainer Tom Lacey with a first winner on Irish soil in the Blood-Stock.com Full Circle Series Final Handicap Hurdle.

The Herefordshire handler saddled three runners in the €80,000 contest, including the JP McManus-owned 9/2 favourite Montregard.

But for a short-head defeat at Ffos Las on his penultimate start, Tune In A Box would have won his last four races in Britain – and while he was much bigger odds than his stablemate at 16/1, he ran out an emphatic eight-length winner in the hands of Richard Patrick.

Quest With Speed filled the runner-up spot at 50/1, with Montregard half a length further back in third.