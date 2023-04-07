Sent off the 9/2 second favourite for the Cheltenham Festival opener, the six-year-old was given an ice-cool ride by Michael O’Sullivan, shadowing Willie Mullins’ market leader Facile Vega all the way until after the last before breezing past the 9/4 favourite.

The victory gave Connell his first Festival winner as a handler and Marine Nationale will now attempt to maintain his unbeaten record in the Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle on April 25.

“He’s in brilliant form and he’s come back like he didn’t have a race,” said O’Connell.

“He’s back riding out and the plan is to go for the two-mile novice at the Punchestown Festival. I see no reason why he won’t go there and if he continues in the same form he is at the moment, he definitely goes there.

“He’s been there twice and won his bumper and maiden hurdle there, so he knows his way around. His last two runs have been on soft ground and he hasn’t had any spring ground yet but we know he will handle it well. With luck we will get there and he will be the one to beat.”

Marine Nationale first shot to prominence when landing a bumper in the hands of O’Sullivan at Punchestown in May 2022 and it is somewhat fitting that both horse and rider return to the Kildare track having established themselves as headline acts over following 12 months.

“Michael has ridden him in all his races starting as a 7lb claiming amateur and he knows him,” said Connell.

“But that’s the great thing, when you know what you have underneath you, you know you have two or three extra gears and it gives you the confidence to wait and if you are in the wrong position, you know the horse is going to get you out of it.

“I think it’s a case of the horse giving the rider confidence as much as the other way round, the perfect combination.”