Elliott charge defies penalty

The Gordon Elliott-trained Itswhatunitesus successfully conceded weight all round in the opening Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Rated Novice Hurdle.

The five-year-old was a maiden winner at Cork in November under the recently retired Davy Russell and, sent off at 5/4, duly followed up in the hands of stable jockey Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy kept things simple on the sizeable winner, making the running at a sensible gallop before quickening the tempo with a couple of flights to take.

He'd opened up a three-length lead over market rival Carnfunnock (even-money fav) - who was receiving 9lb - by the last and stayed on strongly to win well.

The sponsors make Itswhatunitesus 25/1 from 40/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.