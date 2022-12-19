A review of the action so far from Punchestown on Monday as Itswhatunitesus won the opening novice hurdle.
The Gordon Elliott-trained Itswhatunitesus successfully conceded weight all round in the opening Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Rated Novice Hurdle.
The five-year-old was a maiden winner at Cork in November under the recently retired Davy Russell and, sent off at 5/4, duly followed up in the hands of stable jockey Jack Kennedy.
Kennedy kept things simple on the sizeable winner, making the running at a sensible gallop before quickening the tempo with a couple of flights to take.
He'd opened up a three-length lead over market rival Carnfunnock (even-money fav) - who was receiving 9lb - by the last and stayed on strongly to win well.
The sponsors make Itswhatunitesus 25/1 from 40/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.