Appreciate It and Paul Townend on their way to victory
Appreciate It and Paul Townend on their way to victory

Appreciate It cut for Sporting Life Arkle after beginners chase win at Punchestown

By Sporting Life
15:32 · MON December 19, 2022

Appreciate It made a winning debut over fences for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Punchestown.

As he often does, Townend kept things simple by bouncing into an early lead on the 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner.

A problem last season meant he was only seen once, in the Champion Hurdle when he finished seventh behind Honeysuckle.

Sent chasing late in life as he will turn nine in a few weeks, he nevertheless still possesses a huge engine.

He briefly looked like having a fight on his hands as Top Bandit joined him early in the straight, but when asked to stretch Appreciate It, the 1/5 favourite, pulled seven lengths clear.

Sky Bet reacted by clipping Appreciate It to 4/1 from 6/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle and 8/1 from 18/1 for the Turners Novices' Chase over two and a half miles.

Mullins said: “He went out and did his own work in front. He was very idle in front and Jack Kennedy kept him honest over the last couple.

“I couldn’t ask for any better. It was only two miles and we’ll see how he comes out of it. We’ll see if there is something between now and the Dublin Racing Festival.

“He’s an Arkle type and we have others to come out over the next few days. I don’t know if they are as good as him, but we’ll give them the opportunity."

