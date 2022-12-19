As he often does, Townend kept things simple by bouncing into an early lead on the 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner.

A problem last season meant he was only seen once, in the Champion Hurdle when he finished seventh behind Honeysuckle.

Sent chasing late in life as he will turn nine in a few weeks, he nevertheless still possesses a huge engine.

He briefly looked like having a fight on his hands as Top Bandit joined him early in the straight, but when asked to stretch Appreciate It, the 1/5 favourite, pulled seven lengths clear.

Sky Bet reacted by clipping Appreciate It to 4/1 from 6/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle and 8/1 from 18/1 for the Turners Novices' Chase over two and a half miles.