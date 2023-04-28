A round-up of the action from the Punchestown Festival on Friday.
Kilcruit appreciated the drop from Grade 1 level to run his rivals ragged from the front in the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase.
Paul Townend got the 11/4 market leader jumping in a nice rhythm at the head of affairs from the outset and while main market rival Life In The Park (18/5) briefly looked a threat as Kilcruit blundered his way through the second-last fence, Life In The Park made a shuddering error at the same obstacle to end all chance he had of success.
Kilcruit quickly regathered momentum and continued to pour it on after a fine leap at the last to win going away by 15 lengths from the running-on Jody Red (28/1). Life In The Park ended up third, with 11/2 chance Grandero Bello back in fourth.
The opening Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase For The Bishopscourt Cup went to 25/1 shot Fr Gilligansvoyge under jockey Pat Taffe for trainer John Carr.
