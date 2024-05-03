Punchestown Friday review: Five from five for State Man

Willie Mullins became the most successful trainer in Irish racing history as Ballyburn & State Man won at Punchestown.

The former had to work harder than expected for victory in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle as Mullins moved past the great Dermot Weld with career win number 4,378, even though the latest star to emerge from his Closutton production line was a little below par. A couple of sloppy jumps left Paul Townend nudging the 1/5 market leader on the turn for home, but he soon reeled in front-running stablemate Mirazur West once straightening up.Jessica Harrington’s Jetara came out of the chasing pack to move into second place, but Ballyburn produced a fine leap when it mattered most at the last to quickly ease any fears of an upset. Although not as impressive as when powering home in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the six-year-old completed a hat-trick of Grade One triumphs with three and a quarter lengths to spare. On his record-breaking feat, Mullins said: “Dermot pioneered going down to Australia and won the Belmont Stakes, an American Triple Crown race. He’s done superb things, so to be mentioned alongside him is fantastic.”

Mullins sent out his first winner in 1988 and has become the dominant force in the Irish training ranks, with the Closutton handler set to be crowned champion for the 18th time when the Irish season concludes on Saturday. His latest landmark comes at the end of a truly memorable season that saw Mullins saddle his 100th winner at the Cheltenham Festival and become the first Irish trainer since the great Vincent O’Brien some 70 years ago to win the British trainers’ championship. He added: “It’s tremendous to break Dermot’s record. Dermot broke lots of records and is a super trainer. Any time you can do something that Dermot Weld did, I’m in very privileged company. I imagine someone else will come and break those records, with new fixtures every year. Numbers and records are there to be broken and it’s just great to be here in this position.”

As for Ballyburn’s performance, Mullins commented: “He did it well, he’s just got a huge engine. I’m looking forward to whatever he’s going to do next year, whether we’ll stay hurdling or go jumping fences. I’ll have to have a word with connections, David Manasseh and Ronnie Bartlett.He’s just a really exciting prospect, the way he got down there and raced over the last two furlongs. “It looked for a stride or two ‘would he get beaten’, as Jetara was coming with a lovely run. We were delighted with the way our fella finished. He’s still not mature and he’s racing too much throughout the race. Once he learns to settle a bit more and use his power at the end of the race, I think he’s going to be a super horse. “We can go either direction with him. Two miles, two and a half – and on his pedigree, he can go out to three miles. I was just chatting to his point-to-point rider and he said he’s a fabulous jumper of a fence, so we have all that to put into the mix and see what direction we go in the future.

State Man delivers again Earlier State Man claimed his 10th Grade One triumph when seeing off old rival Irish Point in the Boodles Champion Hurdle. The seven-year-old made it a perfect five from five for the campaign by following up wins at the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham with yet another straightforward success. Irish Point gave State Man a decent work-out at Prestbury Park last month and Jack Kennedy was keen to push on at the head of affairs. He was still in front turning for home but Paul Townend was sitting far more comfortably on State Man and they edged past approaching the final flight, where a much-better jump secured a decisive advantage. To his credit, Irish Point battled on gamely all the way to the line, but 2/7 favourite State Man was always in control at that stage and ultimately obliged by two lengths. It was a second straight success in this race for the victor, who has now come out on top in 12 of his last 13 races, only losing out to Constitution Hill at Cheltenham last year.

“A few of them had run a little disappointing today and we were a bit worried going out,” said Mullins. “We were wondering what tactics Jack would use and the game went according to how we thought it would go. He just did what he normally does, pulled it out when he needed to pull it out. “Paul said there was a cameraman on the line and he stopped to have a look and prick his ears at him. That’s the sort of horse he is, he’s just got lots of talent and he keeps doing it, which is huge. He’s very uncomplicated, he’s uncomplicated in his stable, he’s an old pet.” When asked about future plans, he added: “Hurdling now is his career. He’s come a long way. He was a nice one in the County Hurdle and he was a nice one in a maiden hurdle at Limerick for 7lb claiming riders! He’s very easy to do anything with, a lovely horse. “Irish Point would be a fair test, and we thought he was going to make it a fair test. Paul said he was going to ride him like he’s the best horse and forget about everything else. That’s where Paul is very good, things don’t get to him.”