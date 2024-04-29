Punchestown Festival: Views from connections

Cheltenham Festival one-two Slade Steel and Mystical Power will renew their rivalry in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

There was little to choose between the pair in the betting for the curtain-raising Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park and both came to the fore at the business end.

The Willie Mullins-trained Mystical Power looked likely to prevail after taking over at the final flight, but Henry de Bromhead’s Slade Steel roared back racing up the famous hill and was ultimately well on top at the line.

Mystical Power has since done his bit to aid his trainer’s ultimately successful bid to win the British trainers’ title by going one better at Aintree, however, setting up a mouthwatering rematch with his Cheltenham conqueror in County Kildare.

“Slade Steel is in really good form since Cheltenham, we’re very happy with him,” said De Bromhead.

“The Cheltenham form stood up at Aintree and you had Ayr as well, where Favour And Fortune (sixth in the Supreme) won the Scottish Champion Hurdle. We’re looking forward to Punchestown with him.”

Mystical Power is owned by the powerhouse trio of JP McManus, John Magnier and Rich Ricci and carries the colours of the former.

“Willie is very happy with him, it’s a competitive race but we’re hoping for a good run,” said McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.

“Henry’s horse beat him well in Cheltenham, but our horse goes there in good form, so we’ll have a crack at it and hope he runs well.”

Mullins also saddles the Supreme fourth and eighth in Asian Master and Tullyhill, as well as Ile Atlantique and Fun Fun Fun.

Gordon Elliott’s Firefox was third in the Supreme before pushing Mystical Power all the way at Aintree and is in the mix once more. Elliott, who also runs King Of Kingsfield, said: “Firefox wasn’t that busy from his maiden hurdle through to Cheltenham, he had just the one run. He progressed from his Cheltenham run to run really well in Aintree.

“King Of Kingsfield is a horse that does like nice ground and was probably undone by the soft ground in Cheltenham. We skipped Aintree on account of the ground, so this is very much a target.”

Tom Mullins-trained outsider Fascile Mode completes the line-up.