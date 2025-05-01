Punchestown Festival results and replays

Bowen added: “He did well to win as he didn’t jump well at all. He got into a rhythm from halfway and did well to pick up the leader. I had a good clear run down to the last. He winged the last and picked up well from the back of it. It’s good ground and he enjoyed that. He will have learned loads today."

Martin told irishracing.com: “On the bend turning in I thought we’d sit and suffer and take our chances, but the jockey knew better and it all worked out. I’d hope that he’ll make a chaser in time. He’s a typical Walk In The Park who can be on edge until he gets cantering and then he’s very straightforward."

Racing in the first half of the midfield on the inside, Bowen waited while others went for home before moving his mount off the rail on the final bend and going in pursuit of the runaway leader, overhauling 50/1 chance Battle Of Ridgeway in the final strides to win by half a length.

Sean Bowen gave another fine advertisement of his skills when partnering Poundinthejar (17/2) to victory in the opening Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle for trainer Tony Martin.



Mirazur West, the 3/1 favourite, and The Folkes Tiara appeared to set off like scalded cats in the Frontline Security Handicap Chase and it proved too much for the latter who was eventually pulled-up.

Mirazur West was only headed going to the last where Don't Go Yet took over but he was overtaken in the final 50 yards or so by Petit Tonnerre (16/1) who finished strongly to win by two and a quarter lengths.

Winning trainers Jonjo and AJ O'Neill spoke to Racing TV, saying: "He ran a lovely race. Richie [McLernon] gave him a great ride and it's lovely to see him get his head in front again.

"He needs a good gallop, he got that today, nice ground and everything went right. He never missed a beat really, so always hopeful from the second last, it took a while but he got there."

JJ Slevin saluted the stands after winning the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase aboard Busselton (7/1).

"I've been watching these races for as long as I can remember and it's one that I've always wanted to win," he explained.

Busselton raced in second but was left in front after Vanillier unshipped Keith Donoghue. There were half a dozen in contention heading to the final two fences and Desertmore House threw down a strong challenge at the last but Busselton was away more quickly and Slevin had waited until landing before asking for his effort.

Busselton responded well and won by three parts of a length and a neck with Three By Two finishing off well, having been short of room, for third.

"He's plenty of mileage but he's been a great servant and it's just a class race to win," he continued.

"Joseph [O'Brien, trainer] was keen to get him out and get him rolling and get him competitive, he enjoyed the jumping and when Keith went I was able to sit against him in front. Nice ground is the key to him."

Jeriko Du Reponet (13/2 joint-favourite) reversed Cheltenham Festival form with stablemate Doddiethegreat in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle, filling the first two places as they had in the Pertemps Final.

There were four in line at the last but the resurgent Jeriko Du Reponet showed a good turn of foot under James Bowen to win going away. One Big Bang completed a 1-2-3 for the British raiders with Karl Des Tourelles the first home of the home team, one spot ahead of Beat The Bat.