A right-handed, galloping, undulating track with a steady climb through the last five furlongs. It is a very fair test of a jumper; there are 11 fences to a circuit which are not stiff by British standards and they pose few problems to sound jumpers. The cross-country course is a long and twisting one over a variety of banks and other obstacles, few of which are jumped more than once. The turns are both left- and right-handed and only the final brush fence is on the racecourse proper.

Running style

The tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race, both on the Flat and over jumps, should never be underestimated. For example, if you had backed every horse who recorded a Timeform EPF (Early Position Figure) of 1 in British/Irish steeplechases since the start of the 2016/17 season, you would be operating at a strike rate of 22.95% and celebrating a profit of over 7,000 points at Betfair SP.

By contrast, the statistics tell us that backing hold-up horses simply doesn’t pay in the long run. Horses who recorded an EPF of 4 (towards rear) in British/Irish steeplechases during the same period have a strike rate of 8.04%, while horses who recorded an EPF of 5 (in rear) have performed worse still with a strike rate of just 5.60%.

Timeform EPFs range from 1 to 5 and help to explain where a horse was positioned during a race. An EPF of 1 is recorded by a horse who led and an EPF of 5 is recorded by a horse who was held up.

It’s worth pointing out that these figures can vary drastically from one course to the next. At one end of the spectrum there is the steeplechase track at Kempton Park, where front-runners have a strike rate of 31.30% since the start of the 2016/17 season, and at the other end there is the steeplechase track at Downpatrick, where front-runners have a strike rate of just 9.65% for the same period.

When looking at the overall data, Punchestown appears to have more in common with Kempton than it does Downpatrick. For context, front-runners have a strike rate of 24.38% in all steeplechases run at Punchestown since the start of the 2016/17 season, once again faring much better than horses who recorded an EPF of 2 (15.08%), 3 (7.59%), 4 (3.32%) or 5 (2.64%).

Similarly, front-runners have performed best in races over hurdles at Punchestown since the start of the 2016/17 season with a strike rate of 15.60%. Horses who recorded an EPF of 2 were again next best with a strike rate of 12.99%, while horses who recorded an EPF of 3 (5.92%), 4 (3.35%) or 5 (2.56%) have continued to struggle by comparison.