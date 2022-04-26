Check out our best bet for every race on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival.

Dinoblue had GRANGEE (NAP) and Lunar Display behind when beaten ten lengths in the Grade 1 Mares' Championship Final at Fairyhouse but was better suited by the 2m4f than her rivals. Willie Mullins' mare had previously run a fine race in the Dawn Run at Cheltenham and gets the vote to turn the tables. Brides Hill had been going well in handicaps before pulling up behind Party Central in a Grade B handicap at Leopardstown though the winner was receiving 14lb. Gordon Elliott's mare looked like taking a hand in the Dawn Run but faded from the last. The four-year-old Instit, a winner in France in December, will need to do much better than on her debut for Willie Mullins at Limerick.

Willie Mullins has won six of the last seven of these. Apart from finishing third in the championship bumper here last year, Sir Gerhard has done everything asked of him, two of his three victories over timber coming at Grade 1 level. His two victories over Three Stripe Life have been well and truly franked by the runner-up, who landed a Grade 1 at Aintree. The latter had earlier finished just over a length behind Mighty Potter in the Grade 1 Future Champions at Leopardstown and Gordon Elliott's charge had a mishap before the race at Cheltenham next time. DYSART DYNAMO lost his unbeaten tag in the Supreme at Cheltenham when falling three out in the race won by Constitution Hill. It's unlikely he would have beaten the winner but he was travelling equally as well and compensation awaits. 4.50 Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle

Felix Desjy, one of a trio of entries from his yard, is 3-5 around here though Eskylane and GLAN look to have more realistic chances. The latter had his stable companion behind when landing a Grade A handicap at Fairyhouse last month though a 7lb rise is likely to bring them much closer together. Willie Mullins saddles four but three of them were well behind the selection at Fairyhouse and Tempo Chapter Two hasn't made the expected progress. Henry De Bromhead also has a quartet of entries and Gua Du Large had the selection a neck behind in a Grade A handicap at Fairyhouse in November. Ardla makes his handicap debut on what looks a lenient mark after a close third to Banbridge, who is now rated 143 after scoring at Cheltenham.

Paul Townend has ridden Chacun Pour Soi to five Grade 1 victories but preferred ENERGUMENE in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham as he does here. That race was devalued by the poor run of Shishkin and by Chacun Pour Soi coming to grief five out but the winner travelled well throughout and should have no problems with third-placed Envoi Allen. Andy Dufresne and Captain Guinness have won good races in their time but don't look up to this. 6.00 Goffs Land Rover Bumper

Irish Envoy had Ideal De Ciergues and Katie Tay close behind when scoring at Naas but preference here is for the latter, who got no sort of run. CALDWELL POTTER, a €200,000 full-brother to Mighty Potter, looks best of Gordon Elliott's quartet on riding arrangements and gets the nod though Willie Mullins has two entries. Rocco Ray has Patrick on board and he's related to five winners so looks the stable pick while Noel Meade's Nucky Johnson is related to a smart winner on the Flat.

BOB OLINGER was a very fortunate winner at Cheltenham, taking advantage when the brilliant Galopin Des Champs fell at the last. However, that was his seventh victory in eight outings under Rules and he had Capodanno almost five lengths behind in a Grade 3 here in January. There was no disgrace in Fury Road's second to Ahoy Senor at Aintree while UK raider Millers Bank won the Grade 1 Manifesto very easily there earlier this month. Beacon Edge, a very smart hurdler, had Fury Road just behind when landing the Grade 1 Drinmore at Fairyhouse in November. 7.10 Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase For The Ladies Perpetual Cup

It's a surprise to see Enda Bolger having just one runner in this so De Nordener, who has only had five starts between the flags and won his last two, must be considered ready for this test. He's only a youngster in this sphere as is GOOD BYE SAM, who landed a hunters' race at Tramore despite being unsuited by the track. Beyond Redemption has been in cracking form between the flags while Vital Island and Michael's Pick have invaluable experience of these obstacles. 7.45 Mick The Tent Flat Race