Check out our man's three best bets for the opening day of the Punchestown Festival.

Punchestown betting tips: Tuesday April 25 1pt e.w Brazil in 4.50 Punchestown at 11/2 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt Gentleman De Mee in 5.25 Punchestown at 5/1 (General) 1pt Journey With Me in 6.35 Punchestown at 9/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s not the Cheltenham Festival, and it’s not Ireland’s version of the Cheltenham Festival. It’s just Punchestown, the Punchestown Festival, top class National Hunt racing, with its crowds and its banks and its end-of-term feel. Five days of it, and it starts today. We know about the Willie Mullins beat by now, the one that runs through the entire season but is at its loudest this week. The champion trainer fields a strong team for the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase, he has four of the six runners, but it may be that they will all have to give best in this one to JOURNEY WITH ME.

Henry de Bromhead’s horse was a high-class novice hurdler last season, and he has been on a nice upward trajectory this season over fences. A faller at the second last fence in the beginners’ chase that Classic Getaway won at Gowran Park in November, he won nicely at Naas next time, getting the better of Flame Bearer, who beat Sir Gerhard in winning the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse two weeks ago, with Brides Hill, winner of a listed mares’ chase in February, keeping on to take second place in the end. Journey With Me was beaten by Impervious at Punchestown in January, but Impervious is very good, as we saw in the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham, and he only went down by a half a length to her, and the pair of them were miles clear of Minella Crooner and Ha D’Or, both 140+ rated horses.

It was an astute decision by connections to eschew Cheltenham this year, and go instead to Naas, for the Grade 3 Directors Plate, which he duly won, keeping on well to get the better of Limerick Lace, the pair of them pulling well clear of their rivals. The Robcour gelding showed a really willing attitude that day, staying on strongly up the hill at the end of that two-and-a-half-mile trip and leaving the impression that he would get further. Winner of his only point-to-point, he could improve for the step up to three miles today for the first time under Rules. It is obviously significant that Paul Townend has chosen to ride Appreciate It, but the Jeremy gelding has been busy of late, and he has to prove that he can stay three miles, as does Sir Gerhard, who didn’t appear to be helped by the distance at Cheltenham. It may be that Journey With Me will have most to fear from Classic Getaway, who looked set for victory in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle at last year’s Punchestown Festival when he hit the front on the run to the last, only to give best on the run-in to Crosshill.

He has run just once since, in that beginners’ chase at Gowran Park in November, which he won, but he can go well fresh. An expensive purchase after he won his only point-to-point for Donnchadh Doyle, he is a really interesting contender, but it may be that Journey With Me will have his measure today. The William Hill Champion Chase is obviously all about Energumene, the dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner, now bidding to add a second Punchestown Champion Chase to his CV. Willie Mullins’ horse was good in winning this race last year, on ground that was good to yielding, probably faster than ideal. And he is probably better going this way around than he is going left. That said, he faces a worthy adversary in his stable companion GENTLEMAN DE MEE. JP McManus’ horse progressed significantly in the spring of last year, winning at Thurles and Navan by an aggregate of 50 lengths before going to Aintree and beating the Arkle winner Edwardstone in the Maghull Chase.

He was beaten in his first three races this season, but they were all before Christmas. He looked like a different horse at Leopardstown in February on yielding ground, when he was impressive in beating Blue Lord by seven lengths. And the fact that a setback ruled him out of the Champion Chase at Cheltenham could be a positive in the context of today’s race. He is obviously going to have to step forward again today if he is going to get the better of the dual Champion Chaser, but he is only seven, it is more than possible that he is still improving. This is his time of year, and Punchestown suits his forward-going style of racing. He could give Energumene a real race, and he probably shouldn't be as far behind him in the betting as he is. Owner JP McManus has a strong hand too in the Kilashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle, and it is significant that Mark Walsh has chosen to ride BRAZIL.