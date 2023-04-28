Check out our man's two best bets for the fourth day of the Punchestown Festival.

Punchestown betting tips: Friday April 28 1pt win Life In The Park in 4.15 Punchestown at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

State Man is unlucky that he was born in 2017, eight days before Constitution Hill was born. Somebody had to finish second to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, and State Man was it. He would have been a worthy champion in a normal year. There is no Constitution Hill at Punchestown today, and it is correct that Willie Mullins’ horse is long odds-on for today’s feature, the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle. His main rivals once again, according to the market, are his two stable companions Vauban and Sharjah, both of whom he has beaten on more than one occasion, Vauban in the Matheson Hurdle and the Irish Champion Hurdle and the Champion Hurdle, Sharjah in the Morgiana Hurdle and the Matheson Hurdle. State Man has also beaten Pied Piper and Zanahiyr twice, and he beat his only other rival, Colonel Mustard, in last year’s County Hurdle. When Vauban finished second to State Man in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown at Christmas on his seasonal debut, you could have constructed a case for the younger horse getting the better of State Man at some stage during the season, but actually, he is getting further away. Four and a quarter lengths then, five and a quarter lengths in February, six and a quarter lengths in March. It is difficult to construct a cogent case for any one of State Man’s rivals lowering his yellow and black colours today, except for the fact that this is a horse race, there is a race to be run and there are obstacles to be jumped. All things being equal, State Man is the most likely winner by a long way.

The EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase is much more competitive. This is a race that has been used as a stepping stone by some high-class horses in the past, including Kemboy and Real Steel and Asterion Forlonge, with Willie Mullins supplying the last four winners and six of the last seven. It is interesting that Paul Townend rides Kilcruit today instead of Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art, and you can see the case. The Stowaway gelding may not have reached the heights yet that he threatened to reach when he was a bumper horse, but he remains a talented individual. He won his beginners’ chase at Punchestown, and his two subsequent runs over fences have been in Grade 1 company. He should appreciate this drop into handicap company and racing off a mark of 148. Asterion Forlonge had a similar profile when he won this race in 2021. He actually won the same beginners’ chase that season that Kilcruit won in November. But it may be that Henry de Bromhead will break Willie Mullins’ stranglehold on the race today with LIFE IN THE PARK. Winner of the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final at last year’s Punchestown Festival, the Walk In The Park gelding was impressive in winning his beginners’ chase on his chasing bow at Listowel last September.

He was well beaten in an all-Irish three-horse race at Cheltenham’s October meeting next time, he and Mahler Mission both under-performed behind Chemical Energy but, given a nice break by his trainer after that, he got back on track last time in the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase at Limerick. It never looked like he was going to get to the impressive winner Thedevilscoachman that day, but he is a high-class novice, a 147-rated chaser who was well fancied for the Irish Grand National off that mark, and Life In The Park kept on well to take third place behind him. Henry de Bromhead’s horse does have a neck to find with Grandero Bello on that run, but that was his first run in over 150 days, whereas Grandero Bello had race fitness on his side. You can see Eddie and Patrick Harty’s horse running well again today, but there could be more improvement to some from Life In The Park. He is only six and he has run just three times over fences in his life, and just seven times under Rules. We know that he goes well at the track, and he goes well on the ground. A half-brother to Lifetime Ambition, he has the potential to be even better as a chaser than he was as a hurdler. Monbeg Park is fairly good as a hurdler, and he could be the answer to the SalesSense International Novice Hurdle later in the day.