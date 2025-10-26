Puerto Rico lands Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud

Beaten in his first four starts, Puerto Rico has taken his form to a new level in the autumn, shedding his maiden in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster before successfully stepping up to the top table in the Lagardere on Arc weekend.

The Wootton Bassett colt was a ready winner at ParisLongchamp and came out of the race well enough to persuade connections to supplement him for this mile contest despite the presence of three stablemates in the seven strong field

Puerto Rico, who returned the 4/7 favourite, was always in the vanguard under Christophe Soumillon with the re-opposing Doncaster third Cape Orator in close attendance.

Puerto Rico showed his rivals a clean pair of heels when asked to put the race to bed and only needed to be kept up to his work to score with something in hand.

The win provided Aidan O'Brien with his 24th Group 1 victory of the calendar year as he looks to beat his own record of 28 top level victories.

Puerto Rico is 12/1 for the 2000 Guineas and 14/1 for the Derby with Sky Bet.