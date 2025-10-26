Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Thumbs up from Christophe Soumillon after Puerto Rico wins the Lagardere at Longchamp
Thumbs up from Christophe Soumillon after Puerto Rico wins the Lagardere at Longchamp

Puerto Rico lands Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 26, 2025 · 3h ago

Puerto Rico made it back-to-back Group 1 victories with a facile success in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

Beaten in his first four starts, Puerto Rico has taken his form to a new level in the autumn, shedding his maiden in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster before successfully stepping up to the top table in the Lagardere on Arc weekend.

The Wootton Bassett colt was a ready winner at ParisLongchamp and came out of the race well enough to persuade connections to supplement him for this mile contest despite the presence of three stablemates in the seven strong field

Puerto Rico, who returned the 4/7 favourite, was always in the vanguard under Christophe Soumillon with the re-opposing Doncaster third Cape Orator in close attendance.

Puerto Rico showed his rivals a clean pair of heels when asked to put the race to bed and only needed to be kept up to his work to score with something in hand.

The win provided Aidan O'Brien with his 24th Group 1 victory of the calendar year as he looks to beat his own record of 28 top level victories.

Puerto Rico is 12/1 for the 2000 Guineas and 14/1 for the Derby with Sky Bet.


Soumillon told Sky Sports Racing: "He's an amazing horse. The ground was lovely for him, he was really relaxed in front and I knew the distance would be no problem for him.

"Aidan told me to make the running and don't try to do anything different and I rode him with a lot of confidence and he responded really strongly in the straight.

"At Longchamp I started very early in the straight, there was a lot of noises and stuff on the inside track and I think he looked around a bit when I hit the first [winning] post and that's why he hung out a bit. Today he was much more concentrated, a little bit more mature with a race like that under his belt and I won hands and heels like last time.

"This year I've ridden three or four horses for Aidan that could be Classic horses for next season. I'm just hoping now that they'll have a nice winner and be able to improve for next year. He has an amazing crop of juveniles and the season is not finished yet."

The successful trainer added: "He's a lovely horse, he's very happy in front and he's always happy to get a lead.

"He's an unusual horse, he's a lot of speed and he stays as well and we wanted to see how comfortable he would be over a mile. He's a very classy horse. I would say Guineas horse first and then a Derby horse.

"He's uncomplicated, he's relaxed, he quickens, he's loads of speed and he goes on the ground; he'd be very happy on fast ground [too], we were thinking of taking him to the Breeders' Cup."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING