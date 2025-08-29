Publish ruled out of Solario Stakes at Sandown

Publish was declared a non-runner for Saturday's Group 2 Solario Stakes at Sandown Park.
There was a reported 16mm of rain at the Esher venue on Friday morning and by the end of the afternoon's racing the official going description was changed to soft, having been soft, good to soft in places earlier in the day.
Publish a general even-money favourite for the seven-furlong contest on the back of two runs at the same track, the last of which he won in good style, and he was bidding to follow in the footsteps of his sire, Kingman, along with several other stars from the Clarehaven yard.
His late defection leaves a field of six, the revised market headed by Charlie Appleby's Pacific Avenue, winner of his only start at Newmarket earlier in the year.
Timeform View: Rating 103P
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast : Even
Draw Bias : N/A
Specific Pace Hint : Normally hold-up horses aren’t favoured at this trip here so given the pace forecast A BIT OF SPIRIT will probably be better placed than LOOKA to take advantage.
Individual Price Hint : A BIT OF SPIRIT went under 50% of his starting Betfair SP when turned over last time out.
