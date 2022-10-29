Beaten just under three lengths by Indefatigable in the Grade Two affair 12 months ago, Proschema (9/2) made no mistake this time as he powered to a 10-length verdict over Thomas Darby.

Threeunderthrufive set out to make all in the three-mile contest, with Harry Skelton content to settle Proschema through the early exchanges, biding his time for a run in the straight.

A couple of jumping errors at the fifth and fourth flights from home put Threeunderthrufive under pressure, allowing Thomas Derby to hit the front, but all the while Skelton was stalking the leader and he was fairly cantering down to the last.

When given the signal, the Dan Skelton-trained Proschema accelerated away to claim a stylish success, with 7/4 favourite Sporting John failing to figure.