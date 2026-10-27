Prolific Grade One winner State Man retired after glittering career

Trained by Willie Mullins, the nine-year-old won the 2024 Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and would have followed up 12 months later but for a dramatic final flight fall when clear of his field.

He returned to action at Punchestown eight weeks later to win their Champion Hurdle for a third time. He also won three Irish Champion Hurdles at Leopardstown during a glittering career.

Owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, he sustained a tendon injury in November 2025 which ruled him out for last season and connections have now made the decision to bring his racing career to an end.

Mullins told Sporting Life: “State Man was a wonderful horse to train. He won 14 races, 12 of them Grade Ones and was a fantastic servant to Closutton. Unfortunately we haven’t been able to bring him back into training following the injury he sustained but he’ll head away now for what will hopefully be a long and happy retirement.”

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