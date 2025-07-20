Progressive handicap chaser Ballysax Hank has Kerry National target

Owned by Paul Byrne, the well-backed 9/4 favourite came from a long way back to win Saturday's Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase under a confident Harry Cobden, and Gold Cup-winning trainer Cromwell is keen to keep the horse going before the ground turns throughout the winter months.

Reflecting on the weekend success, Cromwell said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: "He was having a bit of a buck around down at the start, I'm not really sure what was going on but thankfully when he jumped off he was fine and settled well. He was a long way back but they looked to go a good gallop and it all worked out.

"He had the profile to go on nice ground and we were hoping he was going to be progressive. He jumps well and has grown up a bit over the last while, so we were hoping he was going to get the trip. He had the tactical pace to travel on summer ground."