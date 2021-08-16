Robbie Dunne was on Thursday hit with an 18-month ban - three of which are suspended - after an independent disciplinary panel ruled he had bullied and harassed fellow rider Bryony Frost.

At the age of 36, Robbie Dunne is one of the more senior members of the weighing room but he enjoyed a career-best total of 44 wins in 2020/21, putting him on the fringe of being among the top 20 jump jockeys last season. Dunne, who had been operating as a freelance prior to his suspension, had steadily increasing success since basing himself in Britain with Venetia Williams in the 2010/11 season.

Dunne’s first employment in racing was with Dermot Weld and then Jim Bolger but it took him 176 rides before his first winner aboard Maswaly at Downpatrick in February 2005. Winners remained hard to come by in Ireland in the seasons that followed, though while still based in Ireland he registered his first success across the Irish Sea when The Ginger Man won at Perth in May 2009 for Irish trainer Aidan Howard.

Before long, though, Dunne made the move to Britain and had his first winner for Williams, claiming 5 lb, when Plein Pouvoir won at Chepstow in February 2011. While still a conditional, the same stable provided him with his first two big-race wins when Rigadin de Beauchene won the Classic Chase at Warwick in 2013 and the following season’s Grand National Trial at Haydock.