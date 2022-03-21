A former professional footballer until injury curtailed his career at the age of 21, he worked as chief executive at Doncaster Rovers before establishing youth academies in the United Stakes.

After a spell as commissioner of the Women’s Soccer League, he became CEO of the Hong Kong Rugby Football Union, and Hong Kong Sevens.

For the last five years McMahon, 57, has worked in the golf industry, most recently managing the John Lewis Partnership Golf operations.

He will be supported in the role by former jockey Dale Gibson, who has been acting as interim chief executive since the departure of Paul Struthers.

McMahon said: “I am very excited to have been given this opportunity to work at the association, and very much look forward to the challenge.”

Chairman Jon Holmes said: “There was strong interest in the position from inside and outside the industry, and Ian was interviewed by several members of the board, who came to the unanimous decision that he had the experience and skill set to take the association forward at this important stage.

“He will work alongside Dale, who has been a tower of strength in his role as interim CEO.”