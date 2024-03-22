Prize money for Juddmonte International at York increased to £1,250.000

This is a 25% increase in value, cementing it as the richest race ever run on the Knavesmire, as well as being the joint most valuable all-age contest staged on a racecourse-owned fixture, in Britain.

In 2023, the Juddmonte International retained its position as one of the top ten races in the world, having been ranked the Longines World’s Best Race in 2020. Won last year by Mostahdaf, sired by Juddmonte stallion Frankel, the colt was the joint highest rated horse in the world outside Japan.

The support of Juddmonte for this flagship contest dates back to 1989. Over those 35 years, it has regularly featured the famous green and pink silks of the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, with them crossing the line in front on two occasions, courtesy of Twice Over (2011) and, most famously, Frankel (2012).