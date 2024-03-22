Prize money for Juddmonte International at York increased to £1,250.000

The Group One Juddmonte International at York will be run for a record £1,250,000 in 2024.
This is a 25% increase in value, cementing it as the richest race ever run on the Knavesmire, as well as being the joint most valuable all-age contest staged on a racecourse-owned fixture, in Britain.
In 2023, the Juddmonte International retained its position as one of the top ten races in the world, having been ranked the Longines World’s Best Race in 2020. Won last year by Mostahdaf, sired by Juddmonte stallion Frankel, the colt was the joint highest rated horse in the world outside Japan.
The support of Juddmonte for this flagship contest dates back to 1989. Over those 35 years, it has regularly featured the famous green and pink silks of the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, with them crossing the line in front on two occasions, courtesy of Twice Over (2011) and, most famously, Frankel (2012).
William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse, said: "We are delighted to announce this boost to the prize fund of our flagship race, the Juddmonte International, to £1.25m, confirming it as the richest race ever run at York. Juddmonte Day on Wednesday 21 August is a tremendous way to open the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, on the first of three World Pool racedays. The significant increase in prize money forms part of a wider strategy to ensure the race continues to attract the best horses in the world for racing followers at York and beyond, to enjoy.
"From Roberto to Sea The Stars, Frankel, to one of his progeny, Mostahdaf, just last year, it is a race that consistently attracts the best in equine talent. Juddmonte have been fantastic partners and curators of this race with York since 1989 and we remain deeply appreciative of their wonderful support of York and wider British racing."
On behalf of Juddmonte, Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Erskine Crum said: "In our 35th year of sponsorship, this 25% increase in value demonstrates both York and Juddmonte's commitment to increasing prize money and further enhancing the Juddmonte International’s status as one of the world's very best races. We congratulate York on consistently making prize money a top priority across all their meetings, thereby taking the lead amongst UK racecourses."