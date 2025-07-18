Menu icon
Lady Iman (white cap) quickened up well to overhaul Green Sense
Green Sense (right) - looking to bounce back

Prix Robert Papin: Logical choice to run Green Sense

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri July 18, 2025 · 22 min ago

Connections felt Sunday's Goffs Prix Robert Papin was too good an opportunity to turn down with Green Sense.

The Group Two contest at Chantilly wasn’t initially the target for the daughter of Starman who is on a retrieval mission after disappointing in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot but with only four opponents, they’re happy to roll the dice.

Speaking on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Joseph O’Brien said: “She was disappointing at Ascot. We probably rode her a little bit handy, and the ground was very hard but she pulled up OK and she’s come back and prepared well.

“We had been looking maybe to go to Leopardstown or the Curragh with her but the way the race has shaped up, and with a little rain around over there, it really was a logical decision to give her a shot in that race.

“It looks a good opportunity for her to hopefully get some Group Two Black type, she has a Group Three placing already. She looks a nice progressive filly hopefully from now until the end of the season. She goes sprint distances and maybe a little further in time too."

A winner on debut at the Curragh, Green Sense then finished second to Lady Inman in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Blackbeard Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas in May before her Royal Ascot disappointment.

