Prix Niel likely aim for Merchant with William Haggas set to swerve Great Voltigeur

The Newmarket handler believes the Group Two test in France on September 7 will give the improving three-year-old more time to get over the exertions of his Group Three success in the HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last month.

However, Haggas has left the door ajar to switch the son of Teofilo, who landed the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start, back to taking in an appearance on the Knavesmire should things change over the next few days.

Haggas said: "Unless Merchant makes giant strides this week, I am favouring giving him more time and running him in the Prix Niel over the Great Voltigeur.

"He is in good form, but I just think he is not quite ready and needs more time.

"The Prix Niel gives more time after Goodwood so that is the plan at the moment.

"I adore York, and I would love nothing more to win a Great Voltigeur, but I feel that France will fit better.

"If there are only four entries at York we might have a change of plan, but I think the extra time will do him good."