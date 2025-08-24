Prix Morny report and reaction: Venetian Sun beats Gstaad in stirring finish

Karl Burke's filly Venetian Sun dug deep to repel the late challenge of Gstaad in Sunday's Sumbe Prix Morny.
The Deauville Group 1 for juveniles featured just one French-based runner who was sent off the rank outsider of the six horses which also included Wes Ward's American challenge Outfielder and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gstaad.
The Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad went off the 5/6 favourite under Ryan Moore but Venetian Sun was a popular 3/1 chance just before the off and the support proved justified as the daughter of Starman maintained her unblemished record on her fourth career outing.
Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, Venetian Sun had narrowly added to her tally in Newmarket's Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes when considered to be not quite at her best on account of the quick turnaround but, following a 44-day break since the July Festival success, Burke's ace stepped up to the plate.
Outfielder (10/1) led the field along through the early stages but he was challenged on his outside by Clive Cox's 10/1 shot Coppull, as well as Gstaad, Venetian Sun and the Charlie Appleby-trained Wise Approach (15/2) who was even further out towards the centre of the track.
Wise Approach briefly nosed ahead but Venetian Sun closed up and battled her way to the front under Clifford Lee, with Gstaad finding a second wind close home and pushing her all the way to the line. There was ultimately just a neck between them, with Wise Approach a further half-length back in third.
"She's unbelievable," said Burke on Sky Sports Racing.
"She does everything so relaxed, you can see looking at her now (after the race) there's hardly a blow on her. I've been saying for a little while that I think she's a special filly and she's just proved it there today.
"Earlier on in the year she stood out in the string, she was big. But I said a month or so ago to the owners that she doesn't quite stand out as much, the others have caught her up a little bit, but she's got so much ability and she'll be better with easier ground.
"It's as quick as I'd walked it here at Deauville and I've been coming here a number of years now. So that damped my confidence and she'll be better over an extra furlong - I'm convinced of that.
"She's head for the Moyglare now all being well and we'll see where we go from there."
Paddy Power make Venetian Sun 9/4 from 7/2 for the Moglare.
"She's got a temperament to die for. She was asleep in the pre-parade but pricked her ears up a little bit walking into the main paddock which gave me a little bit of hope.
"I've been lucky enough to have some good fillies like Laurens and Fallen Angel but at this stage of her career she'll be well ahead of them.
"We're being supported by a number of big owners now and it's great to get those owners and those horses. It's great for Cliff too as that's his first Group 1."
Top-class breakthrough for winning rider
Lee said: "I've managed to get a Group 1 under the belt now, I've been so unlucky in a few before. It means a whole lot, that's why we become jockeys to always win the big races and ride the good horses.
"Obviously you have to ride all the other horses too but it's just great for the yard. It's been a great month.
"What a great filly she is, she tries very hard.
"She has a great attitude, she was very relaxed going down to post and I just tried to follow Ryan Moore. She's picked up well for me, when I did hit the front just a little bit too soon she did prick her ears a little bit.
"I personally think she'll be a better filly over further and with a bit more juice in the ground. We always knew she was a good filly.
Raiders out of luck in Jean Romanet
Charlie Appleby's Cinderella's Dream bossed the market for the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet but she and the O'Brien-trained Bedtime Story failed to figure as Quisisana (7/1) led home a local one-two-three in the 10-furlong contest.
Francis Graffard's mare was taking a big jump up in class after wins at Compiegne and in a Listed race at Chantilly last month, but she got a good trip and kicked for home under Christophe Soumillon with a furlong and a half to travel.
She quickly put daylight between herself and the chasing pack, with Bedtime Story getting stuck in a pocket behind the weaking front-runner Cankoura, and although 10/1 chance Survie ran on down the outside to grab second, she was a couple of lengths adrift of the improving winner.
Quisisana was cut to 10/1 from 25/1 by Paddy Power for the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October.
