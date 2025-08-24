Prix Morny report and reaction: Venetian Sun beats Gstaad in stirring finish

Wise Approach briefly nosed ahead but Venetian Sun closed up and battled her way to the front under Clifford Lee, with Gstaad finding a second wind close home and pushing her all the way to the line. There was ultimately just a neck between them, with Wise Approach a further half-length back in third.

Outfielder (10/1) led the field along through the early stages but he was challenged on his outside by Clive Cox's 10/1 shot Coppull, as well as Gstaad, Venetian Sun and the Charlie Appleby-trained Wise Approach (15/2) who was even further out towards the centre of the track.

Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, Venetian Sun had narrowly added to her tally in Newmarket's Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes when considered to be not quite at her best on account of the quick turnaround but, following a 44-day break since the July Festival success, Burke's ace stepped up to the plate.

The Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad went off the 5/6 favourite under Ryan Moore but Venetian Sun was a popular 3/1 chance just before the off and the support proved justified as the daughter of Starman maintained her unblemished record on her fourth career outing.

The Deauville Group 1 for juveniles featured just one French-based runner who was sent off the rank outsider of the six horses which also included Wes Ward's American challenge Outfielder and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gstaad.

⭐️ Venetian Sun remains unbeaten! 🏆 More Group 1 glory for @karl_burke as the daughter of Starman snares the Prix Morny in tenacious fashion from fellow Royal Ascot winner Gstaad. pic.twitter.com/6db5QhtKJv

"She's unbelievable," said Burke on Sky Sports Racing.

"She does everything so relaxed, you can see looking at her now (after the race) there's hardly a blow on her. I've been saying for a little while that I think she's a special filly and she's just proved it there today.

"Earlier on in the year she stood out in the string, she was big. But I said a month or so ago to the owners that she doesn't quite stand out as much, the others have caught her up a little bit, but she's got so much ability and she'll be better with easier ground.

"It's as quick as I'd walked it here at Deauville and I've been coming here a number of years now. So that damped my confidence and she'll be better over an extra furlong - I'm convinced of that.

"She's head for the Moyglare now all being well and we'll see where we go from there."

Paddy Power make Venetian Sun 9/4 from 7/2 for the Moglare.

"She's got a temperament to die for. She was asleep in the pre-parade but pricked her ears up a little bit walking into the main paddock which gave me a little bit of hope.

"I've been lucky enough to have some good fillies like Laurens and Fallen Angel but at this stage of her career she'll be well ahead of them.

"We're being supported by a number of big owners now and it's great to get those owners and those horses. It's great for Cliff too as that's his first Group 1."

Top-class breakthrough for winning rider

Lee said: "I've managed to get a Group 1 under the belt now, I've been so unlucky in a few before. It means a whole lot, that's why we become jockeys to always win the big races and ride the good horses.

"Obviously you have to ride all the other horses too but it's just great for the yard. It's been a great month.

"What a great filly she is, she tries very hard.

"She has a great attitude, she was very relaxed going down to post and I just tried to follow Ryan Moore. She's picked up well for me, when I did hit the front just a little bit too soon she did prick her ears a little bit.

"I personally think she'll be a better filly over further and with a bit more juice in the ground. We always knew she was a good filly.