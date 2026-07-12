Prix Morny bid for Newmarket winner Senorita Bonita

Ridden by Oisin Murphy, the daughter of Starspangledbanner raced keenly before taking the lead close home and holding on from 10/11 favourite Libertango.

The 900,000gns breeze-up buy was second to Victorious in last month's Queen Mary at Royal Ascot before going one better in Friday's Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on day two of the July Festival.

Asked whether she came out of the race well, Crisford, who currently trains in partnership with his son, Ed, said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show: "Absolutely great. So we're looking forward to going to Deauville with her.

"Obviously, when you win a race like that you're options are quite limited; there aren't many suitable races to run her in apart from the Lowther, but she's already a Group 2 winner so we're more than happy to take our chance against colts in the Prix Morny."

'Electrifying' turn of foot

The Crisford camp have previous with the top-class Deauville contest, having won the 2023 edition with Vandeek, and Crisford is excited about Senorita Bonita's potential, both for the remainder of this year and into 2027.

Comparing her with Vandeek, he said: "They both have a really good turn of foot, you saw that with Vandeek - not only in the Prix Morny but also in the Middle Park. This filly, her turn of foot is electrifying; she can really quicken up.

"I think if she'd had a strong pace to run at, it would have suited her even more, just the same as it would have suited the favourite (Libertango). I think she needs a strong pace and she's got that really good burst of speed, so I think she can go all the way to the top.

"Next year, I think she'll get the mile really well because she's bred to stay. Physically, she's more sprint-like than miler, but I think mentally she can get the trip and on her pedigree I think she can. So I'd be really keen on a Guineas preparation next year, providing everything goes smoothly between now and then.

"Obviously, the Cheveley Park Stakes is the big aim for her this season. But she wouldn't step forward from six furlongs until next season."