Prix Maurice de Gheest report and reaction: Oisin Murphy strikes on outsider Sajir

Oisin Murphy delivered 28/1 outsider Sajir with a well-timed run as the four-year-old beat Royal Ascot hero and odds-on favourite Lazzat in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The pre-race hype to Sunday's Group 1 sprint at Deauville was all about the Jerome Reynier-trained Lazzat, winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes when last seen, but he had to settle for second as Sajir, who had to be withdrawn at the start having become upset in the stalls at Ascot, caused an upset. Andre Fabre's four-year-old was ridden patiently out the back of the larger group that raced towards the centre of the course and he came with a strong bid in the final two furlongs. The son of Make Believe hit the front going powerfully with a furlong to travel and he was kept up to his work to see off James Doyle's mount (8/15) in the colours of Wathnan Racing. The 12/1 chance Woodshauna finished just a head behind the runner-up in third, with Regional (28/1) back in fourth. Shadow Of Light was a late non-runner on account of the quick ground which left Charlie Appleby with just the one runner, Symbol Of Honour taking his chance but only beating one home, namely the Kevin Ryan-trained Inisherin, who disappointed at 8/1 having raced on his own close to the stands' side rail. Murphy, who was registering a third Group One of the campaign following on from Lead Artist and Tornado Alert, said on Sky Sports Racing: "I tried not to get there too soon, remembering this was six and a half furlongs.

"The horse has improved 10lb - at least 7lb - on all of his form previously, but it's great to ride for Andre Fabre and (owner) Prince Faisal. They've had a lot of success together. There was no pressure and the horse delivered. "When I rode him at the Craven meeting at Newmarket, he didn't win by a long way but maybe Newmarket wasn't his best track. At Ascot, he was a bit upset in stalls so he came here a bit fresh. "Today, the feel he gave me through the race was exceptional and in the last furlong he switched leads and he really powered to the line. I'd imagine a fast-run six (would be ideal) and all ground comes alike to him, although Andre might have a different opinion. He bends his knee like a horse who would handle juice but it's very fast out there today and he was in cruise control for most of the race. "It's my third (Group 1 win) of the year and you always want more, but I'm so pleased for Prince Faisal as this means the world to him. It's hard to come by these horses and he has some lovely ones at the moment." Fabre said: “This is the first time I’ve had him 100 per cent, he was in great condition. Prince Faisal is a great breeder, a great owner and a great person.” Attitude spot-on for Channon and Hornby Earlier on the card, Miss Attitude (11/1) led home a British/Irish one, two, three as Jack Channon's filly beat 5/2 favourite Redorange (Clive Cox) and 7/2 chance Songhai (Johnny Murtagh) in the Prix du Cercle - Don Juan Cuneo Solari Listed Stakes. Hornby said: “It’s a fantastic result. She travelled beautifully and I was able to get in amongst them and was able to cover her up and then she found the gaps really well. “It was fast ground out there and she seemed to bounce of it really well. She didn’t do a lot when she hit the front, but that’s what she’s like. “It’s fantastic to get this result, it’s massive for her future going forwards and let’s hope we can build on this again, she seems to be thriving.”