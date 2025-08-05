Prix Maurice de Gheest: Inisherin heading to Deauville

Kevin Ryan is pointing Inisherin towards the Prix de Maurice de Gheest at the weekend rather than the Group One Sky Bet York Stakes later in the month.
The trainer has been mulling options for his stable star after he was ruled out of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup by the racecourse vet down at the stalls last month.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “It’s unfortunate what happened in the July Cup, but that’s past tense now and it was always the plan after that to go to the Maurice De Gheest. He was in the seven-furlong race at York, the City Of York, but we decided to stick to what he does best which is sprint.
“This is six-and-a-half furlongs, an extra half furlong, but it won’t be a problem to him. He seems very well in himself and I’m looking forward to running him. I think the distance will really suit him, there seems to be a good weather forecast over there for the week, so it should be decent ground. He has handled softer ground but he’s a great moving horse and in an ideal world you’d just like nice ground for him.”
Inisherin will be looking to bounce back in France. He made a winning reappearance in the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes at York but disappointed when only seventh in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.
“When he went to York he’d missed a fair bit of work so was going there not quite 100% which was a worry at the time. His class and a great ride from Ryan (Moore) got him through,” Ryan continued.
“We went to Ascot in good form, but it just didn’t happen for him. We can’t blame the track because he’s won there. On the day it was very, very quick ground and maybe that wasn’t ideal. “
And Ryan has no worries about Inisherin having missed the July Cup in relation to his chance on Sunday.
“He seems to be coming into this race in really, really, good order. I don’t think there will be any excuses,” he said. “He was straight to get a shoe back on the next day after Newmarket and was back cantering on the Monday. We’ve no issues fitness wise.”
